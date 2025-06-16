Northants head coach Lehmann confirms key man Sales is close to return after back issue

James Sales is set to make his playing return after a back injury (Picture: Peter Short)

James Sales is nearing a playing return for Northants.

The 22-year-old has not played for the first team since the County Championship clash with Gloucestershire at the end of May, a game in which he scored a half-century in both innings.

The all-rounder did play in two second team T20 clashes at Cheltenham on May 28, and was included in the squad for the Vitality Blast opener at Yorkshire on May 30.

But he missed that match at Headingley, after suffering a back strain, and has not featured since.

Sales underwent a scan on the back issue, but head coach Darren Lehmann has confirmed he is close to a playing return, although he has not been included in the second team for their four-day clash at Somerset in Taunton this week.

The target is for Sales to be available for the Rothesay County Championship Division Two showdown against Middlesex at Wantage Road, which starts on Sunday, June 22.

Speaking last week, Lehmann confirmed: "James is good, he got through training on Wednesday.

"We will look to play him in the seconds, with a view to playing the next Champo game.

"He has had some back problems, but hopefully it's not bad and he is back batting so that's good."

Northants first team have a free week ahead of returning to Vitality Blast action against Notts Outlaws on Friday night (start 6.30pm).

Included in the second team for their trip to the south west this week are Rob Keogh, George Bartlett, Australian leg-spinner Lloyd Pope and left-arm wrist spinner Freddie Heldreich.