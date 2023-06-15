It has been a difficult start to the summer for the Northants, who find themselves rock bottom in the LV= Insurance County Championship table, and second from bottom in the Vitality Blast North Group.

Regular batting collapses in the Championship have been a serious issue, with the County being bowled out for totals of 72, 63 and 56 on their way to losing four of their six matches so far this season, while results and performances in the Blast have not been up to scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday's defeat at Birmingham Bears, where the team failed to chase down the hosts' 137 all out - losing by 30 runs despite batting out their 20 overs - in particular led to many supporters letting their feelings be known on social media.

Northants head coach John Sadler (Picture: Peter Short)

The Steelbacks are facing a make-or-break weekend in the T20, as they prepare for must-win home games against Lancashire Lightning and Notts Outlaws on Friday and Sunday, while Sadler's side are now involved in a three-way battle to avoid relegation in the four-day game.

Kent's defeat at the hands of Surrey in this week's round of matches keeps them in touching distance, along with Middlesex - and the County's next two matches are against their rivals.

So all is not yet lost, but there has been a lot of discontent and criticism from fans as Sadler's team have struggled for form and consistency in both competitions they have been involved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach has been the primary focus for those unhappy with performances and team selection, but players have also been criticised, and Sadler admits that hurts.

But he also accepts the only people who can get those supporters back on side, are the team and coaching staff.

Asked if he and the players are aware of some supporters' ire, Sadler said: "Of course we see it, it is part of the job of being in the public spotlight.

"There are a lot of people out there who are entitled to their opinions, and that's fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They don't see what we do day in, day out, so some of it is warranted, but some of it is harsh I feel, but that is sport in general."

And he added: "If you look around the other counties, any team that is struggling they are getting hammered on social media, and any team that is doing wellis getting praised.

"The funny thing is, teams are getting hammered and then as soon as they put a couple of good performances in they get praise, and such is the fickle nature of it.

"It needs to be that we try and stay a little more level.

"We try not to get too up on the good days, and not too down on the bad days, but obviously the table doesn't lie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are down there for a reason, and we need to turn it round."

The loss at Edgbaston was certainly a damaging one for the Steelbacks, and Sadler understands why people were unhappy with the batting performance - but he says he and the players were hurting just as much.

"The mood on Friday night was one of disappointment, it was really frustrating, and we spoke honestly as a group," said the head coach.