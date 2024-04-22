Northants frustrated as victory chance against Glamorgan is scuppered by rain

Northants’ hopes of pressing home their sizeable advantage to complete victory against Glamorgan were dashed by the weather on the final day of this Vitality County Championship match at Wantage Road.
By Jeremy Blackmore
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:40 BST
It was a soggy scene at the County Ground throughout Monday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
It was a soggy scene at the County Ground throughout Monday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northamptonshire needed to take seven wickets on the final day on Monday after reducing Glamorgan to 104 for three on Sunday night, the visitors still trailing by 230 runs.

Northants had got themselves into a powerful position by posting a mammoth 605 for six in their first innings before declaring, with Karun Nair top-scoring with an unbeaten 202.

But heavy overnight rain and constant drizzle throughout the morning prevented play from resuming and umpires Sue Redfern and Graham Lloyd finally called the game off shortly after 4pm.

The umpires and ground staff inspect the square at the County Ground on Monday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
The umpires and ground staff inspect the square at the County Ground on Monday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northants have now drawn their first three matches of the season.

John Sadler’s side are due back in action on Friday when they travel to Grace Road to take on Leicestershire.

Match facts

Glamorgan 271 all out (Ben Sanderson 5-92) and 104-3 drew with Northamptonshire 605-6 declared (Karun Nair 202no, Ricardo Vasconcelos 182, Saif Zaib 100, Luke Procter 65)

Northamptonshire 15 points, Glamorgan 10 points

