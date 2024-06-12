Northants fast bowler Raphy Weatherall handed England Under-19s call-up
The teenager has been selected in the Under-19 squad for a three-match One Day International series against Sri Lanka at the end of June and early July.
The 19-year-old, who grabbed the headlines for his match-winning final over for the Steelbacks against Worcestershire Rapids last Friday, has been named in the 16-man squad for a warm-up match on June 24, as well as the ODIs on June 28, July 1 and July 3.
He has previously played for England U19s, featuring in the Ashes against Australia last summer.
Weatrherall’s selection means the teenager is likely to be unavailable for Northants' Vitality County Championship Division Two matches with Glamorgan in Cardiff from June 23, and the home date with Sussex from June 30.
The seamer has already played in two Championship matches this season.
England are also playing two Test matches against Sri Lanka between July 8-19, with the squad for those matches to be named before the end of June.
If Weatherall is selected for those Tests, then he would miss the back end of the Steelbacks' Vitality Blast campaign.
Essex all-rounder Luc Benkenstein will skipper a squad that also includes Rocky Flintoff, the son of England legend Andrew.
England Coach Mike Yardy, said: “We have selected an exciting squad for the series, with a blend of some players who are currently playing in the Vitality Blast and some younger players for whom it will be their first time in an U19s squad.
"As always, it’s a great opportunity for the players to perform in an England U19 shirt and to experience international cricket."
England Men U19s squad: Luc Benkenstein (Essex – captain); Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire); Tazeem Ali (Warwickshire); Charlie Allison (Essex); Noah Cornwell (Middlesex); Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire); Keshana Fonseka (Lancashire); Eddie Jack (Hampshire); Dom Kelly (Hampshire); Freddie McCann (Nottinghamshire); Harry Moore (Derbyshire); Haydon Mustard (Durham); Thomas Rew (Somerset); Noah Thain (Essex); Raphael Weatherall (Northamptonshire); Theo Wylie (Warwickshire)England Men U19s fixtures: June 24: 50-over warm-up: England U19s v Young Lions Invitational XI, Loughborough
June 28: 1st Youth ODI: England U19s v Sri Lanka U19s, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (D/N)
July 1: 2nd Youth ODI: England U19s v Sri Lanka U19s, 1st Central County Ground, Hove
July 3: 3rd Youth ODI: England U19s v Sri Lanka U19s, 1st Central County Ground, Hove
July 8-11: 1st Youth Test: England U19s v Sri Lanka U19s, Wormsley
July 16-19: 2nd Youth Test: England U19s v Sri Lanka U19s, Cheltenham
