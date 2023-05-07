Northants face tough final day to save match against Somerset at Taunton

Jack White claimed a five-wicket haul for Northants

The 19-year-old wicketkeeper contributed 89 to help the home side extend their first innings total from 199 for four to 412 all out, a lead of 157.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, unbeaten on 95 overnight, fell for 130, his first Somerset century, and the pair shared a fifth-wicket stand of 164. Jack White finished with five for 103.

Northants faced a tricky 20 overs before the close to start their second innings.

They closed on 66 for one, still 91 runs behind, having lost Ricardo Vasconcelos and seen fellow opener Hassan Azad forced to retire hurt.

The start had been delayed until 2pm by heavy morning rain. But after that there were no interruptions and spectators saw a lot more cricket than a bleak Coronation Day weather forecast had suggested.

Rew, on 22 when play began, might have been dismissed in the first over as he called for a suicidal single to mid-wicket off White and was relieved to see Rob Keogh’s throw miss the stumps at the bowler’s end.

The run brought up Somerset’s 200 and put Kohler-Cadmore on strike. If the former Yorkshire player lost any sleep over being five short of a hundred overnight, it didn’t show as he took a pace down the pitch and despatched White back over his head for six.

A cavalier century had occupied just 72 balls and featured 16 fours and 2 sixes. Rew cover drove Jordan Buckingham for four and two to bring up the hundred partnership before the second ball change of the innings almost paid instant dividends for Northamptonshire.

With his score on 43, Rew was dropped at second slip by Azad off White, a routine chance at waist height. The England Under-19 starlet went on to a 94-ball fifty and brought up the 250 with a slog-swept four off Keogh for his seventh boundary.

Kohler-Cadmore’s thumping back-foot four through the off-side off Buckingham put Somerset into the lead before Rew hit Keogh for a straight six to take the stand to 150.

Having reined himself in, Kohler-Cadmore repeated the shot off the same bowler. But Keogh took revenge when Somerset’s centurion clipped a sharp catch to Vasconcelos at mid-wicket, having faced 102 balls and extended his boundary count to 18 fours and 3 sixes.

Lewis Gregory played positively for 23, helping Rew add 45 before being bowled advancing down the pitch to Tom Taylor.

Rew’s typically patient contribution ended with the total on 346 when he was bowled looking to reverse sweep the left-arm spin of Saif Zaib. The youngster had proved the perfect foil for Kohler-Cadmore, eventually facing 171 deliveries and striking nine fours and a six.

Tea was taken at 354 for seven, with Somerset 99 ahead.

Northants took the second new ball immediately after the interval, but 25 more runs were added before Kasey Aldridge, on 24, played inside the line and was bowled off stump by White.

Craig Overton had produced some lusty blows and Jack Leach brought up 400 with a two off Buckingham, celebrating the fourth batting point by hitting three fours in the same over.

Overton fell for 26 to a fine catch above his head by Sam Whiteman at long-on off White, who completed his five-for next ball as Peter Siddle was bowled having a swing.

With Northants’ second innings total on 16, Azad had to leave the field following treatment on a hand. Overton’s first three overs went for 20 and he was quickly replaced by Siddle with the score 30 without loss.

The pitch had lost much of its early greenness and was offering little in the way of seam movement.

It was no surprise when Leach was introduced to try and extract some spin as early as the tenth over.

Overton may not have been at his best with the ball, but he produced a stunning left-handed catch at backward short leg off Leach to dismiss Vasconcelos, who had looked untroubled in moving to 26, with the total on 63.