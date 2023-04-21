Northants exploring 'other options' as Lance Morris injury is confirmed

Lance Morris will not be joining Northants next month

And the club have said they are 'exploring other overseas options' to replace the Australian quick, with current import Chris Tremain unable to extend his stay due to 'visa restrictions'.

Morris had been due to arrive in the UK at the end of the month ahead of making his debut for Northants at Somerset on May 4.

But it was revealed by Australia national selector George Bailey earlier this week that the Western Australian had suffered a back issue that would keep him out of this summer's Ashes series against England.

Bailey said of Morris: "He's having a bit of a de-load period, which I think is about four-to-six weeks.

"He'll get another scan in four-to-six weeks and we'll get a better indication of how that back's going."

Northants have now confirmed that Morris will not be joining up with the squad at the end of the month, and they are now considering other options to bring in to bolster the bowling attack for the May matches against Somerset, Nottinghamshire and Hampshire.

