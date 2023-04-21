News you can trust since 1931
Northants exploring 'other options' as Lance Morris injury is confirmed

Northants have confirmed that fast bowler Lance Morris will not be joining the club for a three-match County Championship stint next month.

By Jeremy Casey
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Lance Morris will not be joining Northants next monthLance Morris will not be joining Northants next month
And the club have said they are 'exploring other overseas options' to replace the Australian quick, with current import Chris Tremain unable to extend his stay due to 'visa restrictions'.

Morris had been due to arrive in the UK at the end of the month ahead of making his debut for Northants at Somerset on May 4.

But it was revealed by Australia national selector George Bailey earlier this week that the Western Australian had suffered a back issue that would keep him out of this summer's Ashes series against England.

Bailey said of Morris: "He's having a bit of a de-load period, which I think is about four-to-six weeks.

"He'll get another scan in four-to-six weeks and we'll get a better indication of how that back's going."

Northants have now confirmed that Morris will not be joining up with the squad at the end of the month, and they are now considering other options to bring in to bolster the bowling attack for the May matches against Somerset, Nottinghamshire and Hampshire.

A statement read: "The club is now exploring other overseas options to replace Morris following the departure of Chris Tremain at the end of the current fixture (against Hampshire), with visa restrictions meaning the New South Welshman is unable to extend his stay."

