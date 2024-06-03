Northants confirm Gary Hoffman to take over from chairman Gavin Warren

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Hoffman will be the new chair at Northamptonshire CCC.

The club has announced that Hoffman has been confirmed as the chair-elect until September, 2024, and will formally take over from current chair Gavin Warren from October 1.

Hoffman, the former chairman of the Premier League and Coventry Building Society, became a director at Wantage Road earlier this year.

A club statement read: "Gary possesses crucial experience in financial services, sport, media as well as the charitable and community sector which spans locally, nationally and on the international stage.

"Gary has already had a distinct impact so far in his short time as a director and has quickly become an asset to the club."

Hoffman said: “I am honoured to be asked to be chair of Northants. It is a county with a proud tradition and recent successes.

"There are lots of moving parts in cricket - on and off the field - and there are important decisions to be made on behalf of Northants and its supporters.

"Gavin will be a difficult act to follow but I will do my best to build on what he and the board have achieved."

Gavin Warren will step down as chair at Northants at the end of September

Hoffman is currently the chairman of Monzo Bank, and is also the non-executive chairman of the Coventry Building Society Arena, having been appointed to that role in May, last year.

Hoffman was chairman of the Premier League from April 2020 through to January, 2022.

He has also been a director at Coventry City FC, the football team he supports, and is a former chief executive of the Northern Rock bank, as well as an ex-chairman and chief executive of Hastings Insurance.

Warren has been involved at Northants for more than 20 years, and has been chair since 2014.

The club statement added: "Gavin is the longest serving County Chair in England & Wales Cricket.

"Due to designated governance term lengths in place for the club’s governance, Gavin will step down at the end of the 2024 cricket season.

"Gavin has transformed the County club during his tenure as chair and with his board of directors changed the club ownership, removed all of the club debt, enhanced the County Ground facilities and played an influential role in shaping ECB polices over the last decade, representing the interests of Northamptonshire.

"Gavin served on The Hundred board for four years, helped build the tournament that has attracted a new audience and has sat on various ECB sub-committees, nomination committees.

"He currently chairs the Representative Board on behalf of the 19 First-Class county chairs."

Warren said: "I have been privileged to serve Northamptonshire CCC for over 20 years and to be chair for 11 seasons.

"I am eternally grateful to the members, shareholders, directors, staff, players, coaches and especially my family for their unconditional support.

