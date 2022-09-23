Northants collapse to massive defeat as Somerset secure survival

Having been set a massive 462 to win after Somerset quickly took their overnight score of 277 for one to 337 for four declared, the County batting line-up capitulated, never recovering from slumping to 15 for four.

They were eventually bowled out for just 109, with Tom Taylor top-scoring with 25.

England pace bowler Craig Overton claimed two for 36 to finish with match figures of seven for 74 as Somerset, as Northants had a day earlier, guaranteed their division one survival

Emilio Gay trudges off after being run out at Taunton

Overton began the second innings rout with a brilliant piece of fielding off his own bowling to run out Emilio Gay.

From there, it was a procession as Northants disintegrated. Josh Davey took three for 25, while there were also two wickets apiece for Tom Abell and Kasey Aldridge.

Somerset took 22 points from the game to move into sixth place in the Division One table, just one place and six points behind the County, who stay fifth despite suffering a fourth defeat of the campaign.

The day began with the home side looking to dispel any faint prospect of defeat by batting on for nearly half an hour, despite already being 401 in front.

Somerset's Josh Davey celebrates the dismissal of Josh Cobb

Abell added only three to his overnight score before being caught behind off Ben Sanderson, while Tom Lammonby had extended his tally by nine when pulling a catch to mid-wicket off the same bowler.

George Bartlett contributed a brisk 17 before being pouched at deep mid-wicket off Jack White and Lewis Gregory capped an impressive Somerset batting display by smiting 29 not out off 11 balls, with three sixes and a four.

Northants faced a minimum of 87 overs to bat out for a draw. They had reached 14 when Will Young played a ball from Overton defensively into the off side and called for a single.

The England seamer raced to grab the ball and, with one stump to aim at threw down the stumps as he fell, with non-striker Gay short of his ground.

Three balls later, the inspired Overton pinned Luke Procter lbw for a duck and it was 15 for three when Davey found the edge of Josh Cobb’s bat, wicketkeeper James Rew taking a routine catch.

Without a run added, Young edged Overton to Abell at second slip and Northants were in disarray.

Ricardo Vasconcelos helped Rob Keogh add 33 before falling just before lunch, leg-before to Abell, bowling in the absence from the Somerset attack of the injured Gregory.

It was 49 for five at lunch and the second ball after the interval saw Keogh, on 15, pinned lbw on the back foot by Davey, who bowled with commendable accuracy on a fourth day pitch still offering some assistance to the seamers.

Davey’s exemplary line and length paid dividends again with the total on 79 when Tom Taylor, who had moved confidently to 25, became another lbw victim, playing across the line.

Aldridge joined the Somerset party by having Lizaad Williams caught behind fending at a steeply rising delivery as the Northamptonshire batting showed little resistance under clear blue skies.