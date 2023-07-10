Northants coach Sadler names unchanged squad for crunch Middlesex clash

Northants head coach John Sadler (Picture: Peter Short)

Sadler has chosen to keep faith with the players that suffered an innings-and-15-run defeat to Kent at the County Ground last time out.

Whether the same team will take to the field at Merchant Taylors' School in Northwood remains to be seen, with Justin Broad and James Sales knocking at the door for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players impressed in the second team's defeat at the hands of Worcestershire last week.

Northants go into the game rock-bottom of the division one table, 12 points adrift of second-from-bottom Middlesex.

With half of the season played, and with the team sitting 33 points adrift of safety, the match is a must-win for Sadler's team.

They will at least go into the match knowing they have the beating of their hosts, as the County's seven-wicket win over Middlesex at the County Ground in mid-April is their only victory of the campaign to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides have endured a miserable summer with the bat, with both having claimed just one batting bonus point apiece.

No Middlesex player has managed to score a century yet.

The Londoners have named a 14-man squad for the contest, and included in their ranks is former Northants loan man Max Holden, ex-England players Mark Stoneman, Sam

Robson and Toby Roland-Jones, who is captain, as well as former Ireland international Tim Murtagh.

Middlesex squad v Northants: Roland-Jones, Bamber, Davies, De Caires, Eskinazi, Helm, Higgins,. Holden, Hollman, Malan, Murtagh, Robson, Simpson, Stoneman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad