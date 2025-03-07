Northants coach Darren Lehmann excited at the capture of Queensland bowler Liam Guthrie

Liam Guthrie celebrates claiming a wicket for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann has spoken of his excitement at the signing of Queensland left-arm fast bowler Liam Guthrie.

The 27-year-old Australian-born player has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the County Ground, but as he holds a UK passport he will not take up an overseas place in any format.

Lehmann knows the player very well, having worked with him while a coach at Queensland and Brisbane Heat, and he believes Guthrie has the potential to be a big hit at Wantage Road.

“We’re really excited about Liam joining us as a local player for the next three years,” said Lehmann.

Liam Guthrie in action for Queensland against South Australia

“He brings left arm swing, genuine pace and having worked with him at Brisbane Heat and Queensland, his attitude is excellent and he has real wicket taking abilities.

“He’ll fit right in with the group who I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with so far.”

Guthrie is set to join up with the Northants squad once they return from their pre-season warm-weather training camp in South Africa.

The squad flew out to Stellenbosch on Friday for an eight-day trip, which will see them get outdoor practice as well as take on Gloucestershire in a two-day red ball friendly.