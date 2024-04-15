Northants' clash with Middlesex ends in a draw as weather has the final say
The clash was heading for a stalemate anyway, with Middlesex set to resume their first innings on 553 for two, in reply to Northants’ 552 for six.
But heavy rain and blustery winds ruled out any play on the final day, with both teams taking away eight points for the draw.
After a very wet morning saw the start of play delayed, the players took an early lunch.
But with strong winds buffeting the covers and dark clouds circling the ground, the umpires decided to call the game off shortly after 1pm.
The early finish prevented Middlesex’s Leus du Plooy from adding the four runs he needed to bring up what would have been the second double hundred of his career, while Max Holden finished unbeaten on 211.
The result means Northants have started the new season with two draws, having also shared the spoils with Sussex in their opener at Hove.
Northants are back in action at the County Ground on Friday when they host Glamorgan in their next fixture.
Match details
Northamptonshire 552 for six declared drew with Middlesex 553 for two.
Northamptonshire 11 points, Middlesex 12 points
