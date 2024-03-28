Northants clash called off after 69 overs as rain ruins pre-season friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No play was possible on Thursday, with the start being delayed by a wet outfield and then heavy rain fell around midday ending any possibility of play.

The match was declared a draw, with Northants having made 302 for seven in their first innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of that was made on day one, as skipper Luke Procter retired after making 102 from 155 balls, with the County closing on 271 for six.

Just 69 overs of play were possible in Northants' three-day friendly agaibst Oxford UCCE

Just seven overs were then possible on day two as the County increased their score to 302, with Justin Broad unbeaten on 26 and Gus Miller 12 not out.

Northants will be hoping for better weather on Monday and Tuesday as they complete their pre-season programme with a two-day friendly against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Play starts at 11am on both days and admission for all spectators is free.