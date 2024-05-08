Northants boost bowling attack with signing of India seamer Siddharth Kaul

Northants have signed Indian bowler Siddharth Kaul on a short-term contract

The 33-year-old has been snapped up on a short-term deal, and will replace Australian Chris Tremain, who has returned home after featuring in the first four County Championship matches of the season.

Kaul is registered to play in the next three four-day matches for Northants, and is set to make his debut in Friday's County Ground division two date with Gloucestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaul has represented India 50-over and 20-over cricket, playing three matches in both formats, but has so far missed out on any Test match experience.

In first-class cricket, Kaul has taken wickets in his career to date at an average of 26.45.

He has claimed 16 five-wicket hauls, with a best performance of six for 27, and in the recent Ranji Trophy tournament in India he ended up as Punjab's leading wicket taker, snaring 15 wickets at 31.26 apiece.

"I'm very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion," said Kaul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my team-mates win in any situation in the match."

With last season’s top wicket-taker Jack White still sidelined and yet to bowl a ball this season, the signing of Kaul gives head coach John Sadler an extra seam bowling option, and he is looking forward to seeing him perform for the Tudor Rose.

"Sid has a lot of experience with the ball, he's played a lot of first-class cricket and is keen to make a big impact when he joins the squad," said Sadler.

"He's finished his domestic season over in India where he picked up some good form so hopefully he continues that on with us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Kaul, he is keen to perform well for Northants so he can catch the eye on the India Test selectors, as still has that dream of representing his country at the highest level.

"I have seen people who start thinking after one point that an India call-up is not possible, and start taking things easy," Kaul told ESPN cricinfo in January.

"But this game has given me a lot. People recognise me because of cricket. So I can never give up. Until I am playing, I will give my 110 per cent.

"It's because of this attitude I played for India in 2018. I stayed true to my cricket and got the chance in both white-ball formats.