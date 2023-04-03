News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout
41 minutes ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
1 hour ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
1 hour ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
2 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
2 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear

Northants bolster bowling attack with the signing of Australian Chris Tremain

Northants have signed Australian seamer Chris Tremain for the start of their LV= Insurance County Championship campaign.

By Jeremy Casey
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 2 min read
Chris Tremain in action for New South Wales in February
Chris Tremain in action for New South Wales in February
Chris Tremain in action for New South Wales in February

The New South Wales pace bowler has penned a short-term deal at Wantage Road, and is in line to make his debut for the club in Thursday's season opener against Kent at Canterbury.

He will then be on board at the County Ground for the next two matches against Middlesex and Hampshire, which will both be played in Northampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tremain and fellow Aussie Sam Whiteman, who has signed a season-long deal with Northants, are both due to arrive in the UK on Monday.

Neither of them have ever played first-class cricket in England before.

Most Popular

“Playing county cricket has always been a bucket list thing for me, so I’m really excited to play for Northamptonshire and grateful for the opportunity,” said Tremain.

“It’s been a pretty quick turnaround from the end of our season, so I’m glad we could get everything sorted in time to get me on the plane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m really excited to meet my team-mates and get stuck in for round one.”

Tremain is 31, and is a right-arm pace bowler.

He has played a total of 79 first-class matches in his career, claiming an impressive 288 wickets at an average of 24.02. he has a strike-rate of a wicket every 50 balls.

With the bat, he has also scored a first-class century, and one other score of more than 50.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tremain has represented Australia in four One Day Internationals, all in 2016, and has more recently also played red ball cricket for Australia A.

At New South Wales, Tremain was a team-mate of former Northants seamer Trent Copeland, who retired at the end of the Australian domestic season

In the 2022/23 campaign, Tremain claimed 20 wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.95.

Northants