Northants all-rounder Gareth Berg announces retirement from county cricket

The 42-year-old is bringing down the curtain on a 16-year playing career, with the final four of those being at Northants, having joined the club from Hampshire in 2019.

Berg made his first-class debut for Middlesex at the age of 26 back in 2008, and went on to claim 531 wickets in across all formats in 374 senior appearances.

He has also scored 8,379 runs, and claimed 151 catches.

Writing on social media, Berg announced: “Started hitting sixes over the neighbour’s fence age three, scored my first hundred at the age of nine, maiden first-class century and five-wicket haul on the hallowed turf at Lord’s.

“At age 42, my county cricket playing days are done.”

He also spoke to nccc.co.uk, and said: "I played some of my best cricket for Northamptonshire and I want to thank the support staff and coaches for their help over the past four years.

“To the players, I will miss you! I hope they can achieve good things over the coming years and I have some fond memories of playing alongside the guys.”

Born in Cape Town in South Africa, Berg actually played for Northants second team in 2004 after moving to England from South Africa, having impressed on the local Northants Cricket League scene, having played for both Kettering Town and Finedon Dolben.

He then spent seven years at Middlesex before making the move to Hampshire in 2015, and then on to Northants.

He made his Championship debut for Northants against Leicestershire at Grace Road in September 2019 at the age of 38, and dismissed Colin Ackermann with his first delivery for the club.

Seam bowler Berg went on to make 24 first-class appearances for Northants, including four at the start of the current campaign, and also played five times for the Steelbacks in the T20 Blast.

In first-class cricket for the County, he claimed 56 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, and made 626 runs, with a top score of 75.

In the past couple of years, his involvement with Northants has been lessened due to his international commitments as player-coach with the Italian national team.

Berg is to continue in his role at the helm of the Italy set-up.

And as he moves into coaching full-time, Northants head coach John Sadler was full of praise for Berg.

“Bergy has been an excellent cricketer and top pro for a long time," said Sadler.

“You always know what you get from Bergy, 100 per cent effort and contributions in every discipline.