Willey, who has now rejoined the County from Yorkshire, has been included in a 14-man squad that also features former Northants men Ben Duckett, fresh from his exceptional efforts in England’s Test series win in Pakistan, and Olly Stone.

England are scheduled to play three ODIs against South Africa, with the first taking place on January 27 in Bloemfontein.

The second will be staged at the same venue on January 29, with the third being staged in Kimblerey on February 1.

Northants all-rounder David Willey has been selected for England's ODI series in South Africa in January

The tour will see the return to England action of fast bowler Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined for the past 22 months.

The series in South Africa was originally due to be played back in 2020, but England flew home after the T20 leg of the tour following Covid-19 concerns.

Following the trip to SA, England's white ball squad have a short break before returning to Bangladesh for three ODIs an three T20 internationals in March.