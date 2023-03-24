Northamptonshire’s swimmers shine in Sheffield...and make their county proud!

Double Paralympic champion Summers Newton led by example winning Gold in the 200M Individual Medley and 100M Breaststroke World Series events. She was also the highest placed finishing British swimmer in the 400M Freestyle World Series event. All 3 of these performances were inside the qualifying consideration time for the World Championships which will be held in Manchester this summer.

Scarlett Humphrey broke British Records for the S11 classification in the 100M Freestyle, 200M Individual Medley, 400M Freestyle and 50M Freestyle. Her twin Sister Eliza also swam Personal Best times in the S11 200M Individual Medley, 100M Backstroke, 50M Freestyle.

Amber Haycock swam 5 Personal Best times, made 3 World Series event Finals and won Gold medals for being the top British Junior performer in each of them.

Maisie Summers Newton with the 2 Gold medals she won at the Para Swimming World Series event in Sheffield

Bruce Dee achieved Personal Best times in the S6 classification 100M Freestyle, 200M Individual Medley, 100M Backstroke, 100M Breaststroke and 50M Butterfly.

Rose Webb competing in her first ever international event didn’t let the occasion phase her as she swam Personal Bests in the S6 100M Backstroke, 100M Breaststroke, 400M Freestyle and 50M Freestyle. She also got to meet Paralympic icon Ellie Simmonds who was commentating on the event and presenting medals.

Imogen Dodds also had a good meet as she swam Personal Best times in the S9 classification 100M Backstroke, 50M Butterfly and 400M Freestyle events.

Kian Saville had a very hectic schedule competing in 8 events all together and did himself proud with great performances in the highly competitive S10 classification.

Rose Webb of Northampton Swimming Club with Paralympic legend Ellie Simmonds

Northampton Swimming Club’s Director of Swimming and Head Coach, Andy Sharp said of the performances:

“All of our swimmers have done themselves proud and performed really well. They’ve focussed well on the process, applied what we’ve been working on in training, improved times from their heat swims to Finals and achieved Personal Best times in a world class event. I couldn’t of asked any more from them!”

Graeme Wilson from Northamptonshire Sport added: “These swimmers helped out at our para swimming development event the other week and provided great support for disabled people who were new to the sport. Now seeing them compete so well on the global stage is fantastic and will of inspired other local disabled people watching them on the livestream to get involved. Seeing Rose photographed with Ellie Simmonds who inspired Maisie to get involved in para swimming and is now the one inspiring Rose at Northampton Swimming Club demonstrates a real legacy for the sport and makes me proud!”