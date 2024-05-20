Northamptonshire tennis talent signs in Arizona

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eighteen-year-old, Razvan Lazar, has signed with Ottawa University Arizona.

The local tennis takent has accepted a new challenge in his career. Razvan Lazar is set to join the Ottawa university Arizona (OUAZ) men's tennis team this upcoming Fall. After a successful season in 2023, reaching a National high ranking of 89 and winning his first international ranking points on the junior circuit, it was certain that the youngster would catch the eyes of many people. This included many coaches from US Universities. After looking through all of his options, Razvan decided and signed with OUAZ.

The youngster is set to join the NAIA Division 1 team who hah previously reached the NCCAA National finals in the 2019 season and is ready for a new change. We spoke to Razvan a few weeks ago and asked him how he felt about the move in which he replied " Obviously this is going to be a hard move for me and my family as the distance between us is very far, but I feel confident that this is a step in the right direction for my career and I am ready to keep working hard towards that dream to make it reality".

