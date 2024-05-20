Northamptonshire tennis talent signs in Arizona
The local tennis takent has accepted a new challenge in his career. Razvan Lazar is set to join the Ottawa university Arizona (OUAZ) men's tennis team this upcoming Fall. After a successful season in 2023, reaching a National high ranking of 89 and winning his first international ranking points on the junior circuit, it was certain that the youngster would catch the eyes of many people. This included many coaches from US Universities. After looking through all of his options, Razvan decided and signed with OUAZ.
The youngster is set to join the NAIA Division 1 team who hah previously reached the NCCAA National finals in the 2019 season and is ready for a new change. We spoke to Razvan a few weeks ago and asked him how he felt about the move in which he replied " Obviously this is going to be a hard move for me and my family as the distance between us is very far, but I feel confident that this is a step in the right direction for my career and I am ready to keep working hard towards that dream to make it reality".
It is great seeing many up and coming talents from Kettering such as Razvan and many others emerging to the top of their craft and being succesful. Another great example of this is our very own Kyren Wilson who brought home the World Snooker championship trophy earlier this month. With that result from Kyren we are now awaiting a tennis world champion in the near future. The people of Kettering are excited and very supportive of Ravan, with many sharing their support under the Mayor of Kettering's post.