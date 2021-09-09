Northamptonshire teen netballers win bronze at School Games national finals
The athletes were involved in a close third place match whereby they beat their opponents
Two teenage athletes from Northamptonshire came home with a bronze medal from the School Games national finals.
The games were held between Thursday (September 2) and Sunday (September 5) at Loughborough University, including sports such as athletics, cricket, triathlon, hockey and more.
Phoebe Haynes, from Northampton and Izzy Kaye from Silverstone were both part of Wasps Netball team that came third in the competition.
The 15-year-old’s came home from the games with a bronze medal after beating Loughborough Lightning 24-20 in the third place match.
Ali Oliver, CEO of the Youth Sport Trust said: “On the last day of this long, exciting competition a feeling of achievement was in the air from both athletes and coaches as we reflected on this year’s national finals.
“It has been absolutely incredible getting to witness over a thousand of young athletes come together following a difficult year for all and perform at such a high level.
“We cannot wait to see what the athletes bring next year.”
Full results from the four day competition can be found on the School Games website.