Northamptonshire teen netballers win bronze at School Games national finals

Wasps Netball - including two players from Northamptonshire - game third at the School Games national finals.

Two teenage athletes from Northamptonshire came home with a bronze medal from the School Games national finals.

The games were held between Thursday (September 2) and Sunday (September 5) at Loughborough University, including sports such as athletics, cricket, triathlon, hockey and more.

Phoebe Haynes, from Northampton and Izzy Kaye from Silverstone were both part of Wasps Netball team that came third in the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old’s came home from the games with a bronze medal after beating Loughborough Lightning 24-20 in the third place match.

Ali Oliver, CEO of the Youth Sport Trust said: “On the last day of this long, exciting competition a feeling of achievement was in the air from both athletes and coaches as we reflected on this year’s national finals.

“It has been absolutely incredible getting to witness over a thousand of young athletes come together following a difficult year for all and perform at such a high level.

“We cannot wait to see what the athletes bring next year.”