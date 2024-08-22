Northamptonshire racing driver continues podium streak

By Lucy Sheehan
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 12:22 BST
A racing driver from Northampton has taken home yet more silverware following his recent race in the Britcar Trophy Championship.19-year-old Noah Cosby is a driver for Team BRIT, the world’s only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers.

Noah is racing the team’s BMW M240i in the Britcar Trophy Championship which began at Donington Park Circuit in March. On Sunday 11th August, he returned to Donington for the 5th round.

Noah usually races with fellow Northamptonshire resident, Asha Silva, who was sadly unable to race due to a personal family matter and was greatly missed.

Noah therefore took on the 2 x 50 minute races on his own. In the morning’s qualifying, Noah finished second in class.

Noah CosbyNoah Cosby
Noah Cosby

In the first race, Noah quickly took the class lead, before eventually being overtaken by the Audi TT that was fighting for pole. In race 2, he delivered a masterclass in consistency, hitting fast lap times and eventually bringing the BMW home P2 in class one again.

This follows P2 finishes at Silverstone in June.

Noah, who is from Heathencote in Towcester, is paraplegic after breaking his back in a motocross accident, and uses the team’s innovative hand control technology which enables him to drive without the use of his legs.

Noah said: “The second round at Donny this season had everything you could want from a race. From unplanned pit stops to wheel-to-wheel racing, I had by far the most challenging but exciting race in my career. Driving solo was a huge test of my endurance, especially in the summer heat, and provided me with so much experience. I missed Asha greatly of course and we all send her our love and thoughts.

Noah Cosby with trophyNoah Cosby with trophy
Noah Cosby with trophy

“The pit crew were beyond incredible as per usual, getting me in and out of the pits without wasting even a millisecond. This weekend will be one I remember forever.”

Noah and Asha race again at Snetterton on 15th September.

Find more information on Team BRIT at www.teambrit.co.uk.

