Northamptonshire powerlifter Harriet Waite has sights on glory at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in New Zealand

Powerlifting health worker Harriet Waite, who recently grabbed a handful of medals on the other side of the globe, now has set her sights on becoming world champion.

In November 2022, Harriet lifted her way to a silver medal at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships, held in Auckland, New Zealand, in the under 23s category – and now has her sights on more medals and the world crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspiring 21-year-old, who works for Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) as a senior support worker helping children in respite care, has been powerlifting for just two and a half years, but is already making a huge impact on the international stage.

Local health worker Harriet Waite has her sights on more powerlifting medals

As well as winning silver overall in Auckland, she also won a silver in Squat, a bronze medal in Bench, bronze in Deadlift in the championships – four medals in total.

Harriet, who lives in Kettering, said: “I had the most amazing support system back home from my work colleagues who have been amazing, supporting me throughout every training session, and helping me stick to my strict diet. My mum and dad flew out to support me and my best friend came with me too. My brother, uncle and grandma all watched live at 5am along with a lot of my work colleagues, which was so encouraging when you know everyone at home is cheering you on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriet has recently been training with some of the Team GB coaches, and is working hard to prepare for the British Championships in April 2023 to try and become British Champion. From there she hopes to represent Team GB at the World Championships in August and the European Championships in October.

Harriet, who joined NHFT in March 2022, added: “I have a tough training schedule, and it’s challenging to juggle my work, social life and gym life, but my manager and team have been so supportive I couldn’t have asked for better!