Northamptonshire announce pre-tax profits despite 'inevitable increase in costs'

Northamptonshire CCC have announced pre-tax profts of more than £86,000 for the year ending January 31, 2024.

The club made public its ‘Directors’ Report and Financial Statements’ on Thursday morning, and have stated the profit made was 'in line with the club’s expectations'.

A club statement says there was 'an inevitable increase in costs due to inflationary pressures', but these were offset by increased sponsorship and 'higher earnings from broadcast rights and international cricket', which are distributed by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

Northants chief executive officer Ray Payne said: “I was pleased with the club’s revenue in 2023. Cricket and non-cricket revenues through our events business both performed well.

"They were assisted by strong T20 Blast crowds for the 2023 tournament.

"Support from businesses across Northamptonshire is greatly appreciated as corporate sponsorship remained strong and had good presence at the club.

“The challenge for the club has been inflationary costs escalating in energy, cricketing expenses and catering costs.

"Managing these has been the key activity for all the team at the club, in ensuring an operating profit pre-tax for the club in 2023.

“I would like to extend a very personal thanks to the great team at the club who have delivered these results.”

As well as the news of the pre-tax profit, the annual report also highlighted the club’s dedication to the community in the county and the development of cricket at all levels.

"During 2023, two new leagues were introduced to offer girls-only competitive cricket at Under 11 and Under 13 levels and the response from local clubs was excellent with 173 matches taking place," read a club statement.

"The club was also proud to collaborate with the Lord’s Taverners to provide cricket opportunities for children and adults with disabilities.

"Table cricket sessions were delivered across 12 SEND schools in Northamptonshire and the club operated four Super 1s hubs, offering free cricket for 12-25-year-olds.

"Northamptonshire County Cricket Club would like to extend its thanks and appreciation to its members, players, supporters, and corporate partners for their dedication and support."

The full report can be accessed at https://nccc.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2024-annual-accounts.pdf