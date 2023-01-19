Northampton's Kingsthorpe Jets FC appeals for under 15s girls players needed.
Kingsthorpe Jets FC Symphony girls are looking to add a couple of players to our squad for the second half of the season, beginning in February School year 9/10 (Sept 2022).
Previous playing experience not a necessity, Just the love of the game and a willingness to learn and develop in a good coaching environment.
We train Friday evenings 6:30pm-7:30pm at Thomas Becket School Northampton.
We play on Saturday mornings in the Northants Women & girls league. So if you play elsewhere on a Sunday for instance you can apply.
Further enquires email [email protected]