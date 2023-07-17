The 20-year-old, who hails from Northampton, was in brilliant form at the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester to strike gold in the triple jump - an event she only took up four years ago.

Forde-Wells started out with Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club, and now competes for Woodford Green & Essex Ladies.

In Manchester, Forde-Wells jumped a huge personal best of 13.56 metres to claim the UK Athletics title.

British triple-jump champion Georgie Forde-Welles pictured with her former Rugby & Northampton coach James Wright

She jumped 16cms further than runner-up Temi Ojora from Windsor AC, with Harrow AC's Adelaide Omitowoju in third following her PB of 13.10m.

Ford-Wells' jump placed her 15th in the all-time UK rankings for the event, and as 20-year-old fairly new to the discipline there is clearly plenty more to come.

Forde-Wells first blossomed under the direction of R&N coach James Wright, and since then, under the care if Lukasz Zawila at Woodford Green, has gone from strength to strength.

In what has been a fantastic 2023, she won the British Universities Indoor Championships in February, then made her international debut in the European Team Championships in June, and is now the British Champion.

Former Northampton High School student Georgie Forde-Welles celebrates after becoming a British champion!

Forde-Wells grew up in Northampton, studying at Northampton High School, and has already lived several sporting lives.

She was also a county gymnastics champion, an English Schools high-jump champion as well as being an international netballer.

Many youngsters will have come into contact with her though her coaching on the popular Startrack holiday athletics courses.

Forde-Wells is now setting her sights on the 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome, and longer term there are dreams of Commonwealth and Olympic glory down the line.