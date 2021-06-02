Northampton trampoline club sees huge increase in demand since reopening

Classes are back up and running at the Northampton trampoline centre.

A Northampton trampoline gymnastic club has witnessed a huge increase in demand since reopening post-lockdown.

Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy (NTGA) based at Benham Sports Centre, Moulton Park was forced to close for the first time in its 44-year history during the pandemic.

Coaches and competitors were finally able to return after May 17 as the centre reopened fully.

Since the reopening the club has experienced an ‘unprecedented demand’ for classes as bosses strive to return to membership numbers of over 1,000 and look to take on new coaches.

NTGA Director Ross Whittaker, who oversees all new enquires and registrations, said:

“It’s no surprise that there is a high demand for classes as people have waited a long time and it has always been a popular sport, but I’m not sure we’ve ever witnessed numbers of enquiries like we are seeing at the moment.

“Despite the capacity restrictions we are doing everything we can to get people in, adding extra classes wherever possible and safe to do so.

“As with before we are following all guidance and procedures to the letter, implementing

temperature checks, thorough cleaning and reduced capacity numbers.

“I think this has really given people confidence that we are still taking things seriously and are committed to providing a safe environment for all our visitors.

“We are also actively searching for new coaches and developing our already amazing coaching team.

“We have some exciting things in the pipeline including an Apprenticeship Programme in partnership with British Gymnastics, which is a fantastic way of showing how coaching can become a career.

“This is all ultimately with the aim of providing the highest standard of classes to our members from every part of the local community, where you want to come for fun or aim to compete at the Olympics.”

NTGA Managing Director Harvey Smith added: “Without doubt our incredible coaching team has really been instrumental in our strong return, keeping everyone engaged, motivated and positive, with many families saying it was a real shining light in those dark winter months of lockdown.

“There is a real buzz around the club at the moment, everyone is arriving with the biggest smiles and we are just really appreciative to be able to get back to doing what we love.

“We now feel as though we can start to look to the future again.”

Subject to restrictions relaxing further, the club plans to gradually increase capacity and reintroduce further classes lost to the pandemic.

The club also operates a full competitive programme, supporting members at regional, national and international level.