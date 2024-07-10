Northampton to host stage of men’s international cycling race Tour of Britain later this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton has been selected to host a stage of the men’s Tour of Britain – an international cycling race.

The penultimate stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain will take place on on Saturday September 7, 2024, starting in Northampton town centre. The route will then see cyclists clock up 93 miles across West Northamptonshire, before heading back to the finish line in the town centre.

Residents are invited to watch the race and cheer on the competitors, including Olympic, world and Tour de France champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Cycling events managing director, Jonathan Day, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing top-level racing and the joy of cycling to communities across the country in September, with six stages to showcase the very best of Britain’s character and terrain.

The Tour of Britain will come to Northampton in September. Photo: SWpix.com.

“We’re enormously thankful to the local partners who are supporting the delivery of this year’s race, as we look to build on the momentum of June’s successful Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Women.

"I’ve no doubt that their communities will be out in force to welcome the riders, and make it another memorable week of racing to cap off a huge summer of cycling.”

The race, which is made up of six stages, will start in the Scottish Borders on September 3, before visiting Tees Valley and South Yorkshire, and then finishing in Suffolk on Sunday September 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women’s Tour of Britain, which Northampton previously hosted in 2014 and 2016, took place in June this year.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “We are extremely excited to be hosting the world-class Tour of Britain race for the first time this September.

“Events like this play an important role in bringing communities together and inspiring people to take up sport and live a more active and healthier lifestyle. They also provide a significant boost to our local economy and showcase our wonderful area to a global audience.

“When previously hosting the Women’s Tour we saw a record number of spectators visiting West Northamptonshire and lining the route to show their support and we very much hope to witness that again this year as we celebrate all those taking part in the race.”