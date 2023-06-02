Northampton teenager Athena Thompson makes England U15 Basketball team for the second year
Athena Thompson continues her dream to become a professional basketball player and is selected for England u15 this year.
Athena was one on the 5 girls selected to represent England in both international tournaments in Spain and Serbia. Selection Camp Monday 3 April - Wednesday 5 April Globasket Tournament Monday 10 April - Friday 14 April Spain Serbia International Camp/Games Monday 29 May.
England won the tournament in SpainFinal England U15G 70-49 Beat BK
Up first were the U15 girls, who sought redemption over Beat BK and they found it by dominating their Finnish rivals, 70-49.
Milton Keynes Breakers' Athena Thompson has been a consistent performer at the tournament, averaging 11 points per game, and her final performance was no different, helping to win the chip with 14 points.
https://www.basketballengland.co.uk/news/2023/globasket-england-u15-girls-win-u14g-u15b-runners-up-results-recaps-gallery/
Serbia
lost 1st game - athena top scorerEngland U15 Girls 50-81 Art Basket
Athena Thompson posted 23 points and six rebounds but it wasn't to be as England began their Serbia camp with defeat.
win 2nd gameENGLAND U15 GIRLS 64-53 KORAC BC
Athena Thompson also produced another impressive performance with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Athena said: "I really enjoy representing my country playing a sport that i love, I am hoping to make the Great Britain u16 team, and I really hope to go over to America next year to play basketball at high school"
Mum/ dad/family - we are all so proud of athena and her achievements she continues to be committed to her journey and works so hard to ensure she is always developing and becoming a stronger player.
Athena has also been selected to represent London Lions u15 at the jn NBA European finals in Valencia in June.