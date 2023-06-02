Northampton teenager Athena Thompson makes England U15 Basketball team for the second year

Athena Thompson continues her dream to become a professional basketball player and is selected for England u15 this year.

Athena was one on the 5 girls selected to represent England in both international tournaments in Spain and Serbia. Selection Camp Monday 3 April - Wednesday 5 April Globasket Tournament Monday 10 April - Friday 14 April Spain Serbia International Camp/Games Monday 29 May.

England won the tournament in SpainFinal England U15G 70-49 Beat BK

Athena in action

Up first were the U15 girls, who sought redemption over Beat BK and they found it by dominating their Finnish rivals, 70-49.

Milton Keynes Breakers' Athena Thompson has been a consistent performer at the tournament, averaging 11 points per game, and her final performance was no different, helping to win the chip with 14 points.

Serbia

Athena in action

lost 1st game - athena top scorerEngland U15 Girls 50-81 Art Basket

Athena Thompson posted 23 points and six rebounds but it wasn't to be as England began their Serbia camp with defeat.

win 2nd gameENGLAND U15 GIRLS 64-53 KORAC BC

Athena Thompson also produced another impressive performance with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Athena said: "I really enjoy representing my country playing a sport that i love, I am hoping to make the Great Britain u16 team, and I really hope to go over to America next year to play basketball at high school"

Mum/ dad/family - we are all so proud of athena and her achievements she continues to be committed to her journey and works so hard to ensure she is always developing and becoming a stronger player.