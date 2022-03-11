Northampton Swimming Club quartet get Great Britain call

Northampton Swimming Club athletes Maisie Summers-Newton, Will Perry, Scarlett Humphrey and Eliza Humphrey have all been selected by Great Britain

Northampton Swimming Club is celebrating after finding out four of its swimmers have been selected to represent Great Britain at the World Para Swimming Championships which will be held in Madeira in June.

The four are Maisie Summers-Newton, Will Perry, Scarlett Humphrey and Eliza Humphrey.

They have all been selected thanks to their performances at the British Para Swimming International Meet, which was held in Aberdeen in Scotland last month.

The Humphreys and Perry will be making their world championship debuts, but for double Paralympic gold medalist Summers-Newton this will be her second time, having made her debut in 2019, striking gold in the 200m medley SM6.

Director of Swimming and head coach at NSC Andy Sharp said: “This is another great achievement for our athletes at Northampton Swimming Club.

“Ed Mildred competed at the World Short Course championships back in December for British Swimming, and to have four athletes from one club on the British Para Swimming World Championship team is amazing.

“There is no other programme in the country that has this amount of swimmers on the team so we are all very proud.