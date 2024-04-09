Northampton Swimming Club excel in London

9 athletes from Northampton Swimming Club (NSC) travelled to the London Aquatic Centre from Tuesday 2nd April 2024 to Sunday 7th April 2024 to race at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships. These championships formed the trials for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games trials. NSC had swimmers racing every day in a wide range of events.
By Andy SharpContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 12:56 BST
NSC has swimmers racing as part of both the Olympic and Paralympic pathway. Swimmers on the Paralympic Pathway raced in the Multiclassification event. The lower the number the more severe the impairment

S1-S10 = Physical Impairment

S11-S13 = Visual Impairment

Maisie Summers-Newton NSC athlete
S14 = Intellectual Impairment

Swimmers in action were :

· Bruce Dee S6

· Emilia Cieszczcyk

· Amber Haycock S10

· Eliza Humphrey S11

· Scarlett Humphrey S11

· Edun Rowe

· Rose Webb S6

· Maisie Summers-Newton S6

· Betsy Wizard (NSC / Arkansas Razorbacks)

Results for each swimmer

Bruce Dee

400m Freestyle Heats 5.23.24 PB and Final 5.23.27 BRONZE

100m Breaststroke Heats 1.25.77 PB and British Record. Final 1.26.57 4th

50m Butterfly Heats 34.02 PB and Final 34.15 GOLD

100m Freestyle Heats 1.10.24 and Final 1.09.98 4th

200m IM Heats 2.47.17 PB and Final 2.45.88 PB 4th

50m Freestyle 32.72 PB

Emilia Cieszcyczk

200m Backstroke 2.23.33

Amber Haycock

200m Freestyle 2.26.36

100m Backstroke 1.17.18

50m Freestykle Heats 30.25 and Final 29.61 PB 4th

400m Freestyle Heats 5.05.42

100m Freestyle Heats 1.05.32 and Final 1.05.04 6th

Eliza Humphrey*

200m Freestyle 2.38.54 PB

100m Backstroke 1.26.66 PB

50m Freestyle 33.93 PB

400m Freestyle Heats 5.31.04 PB and Final 5.35.60 8th

200m IM 3.02.19 PB

100m Breaststroke 1.37.64

100m Freestyle 1.16.28

Scarlett Humphrey*

100m Backstroke 1.23.39 PB and British Record

50m Freestyle 30.67 PB and British Record. Final 30.85 BRONZE

400m Freestyle Heats 5.34.15 and Final 5.26.42 PB and British Record 6th

200m IM 2.54.47

100m Breaststroke 1.32.02

100m Freestyle Heats 1.12.29 and Final 1.11.99 5th

Edun Rowe

200m Butterfly 2.13.00

Maisie Summers-Newton*

400m Freestyle Heats 5.25.31 and Final 5.25.55 BRONZE

200m IM Heats 2.59.75 and Final 2.58.34 SILVER

100m Breaststroke 1.32.68 and Final 1.32.98 BRONZE

Rose Webb

50m Backstroke 50.50

Betsy Wizard

200m Butterfly 2.20.76

100m Butterfly Heats 1.01.13 and B Final 1.01.89

100m Freestyle 59.06

*Maisie, Scarlett and Eliza all swam inside the nomination times for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Selections are being made this week and announcements will be made at the end of April.

Coach Sharp said “It has been a great week of racing for Team NSC. To have 9 athletes racing at these championships is a great advert for the club. For Maisie, Scarlett and Eliza to have set times inside the nomination times for the 2024 Paralympic Games is testament to their hard work and dedication to their sport. We now have to wait at see what the selectors will do before the announcement of the team at the end of April.

