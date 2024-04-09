Northampton Swimming Club excel in London
NSC has swimmers racing as part of both the Olympic and Paralympic pathway. Swimmers on the Paralympic Pathway raced in the Multiclassification event. The lower the number the more severe the impairment
S1-S10 = Physical Impairment
S11-S13 = Visual Impairment
S14 = Intellectual Impairment
Swimmers in action were :
· Bruce Dee S6
· Emilia Cieszczcyk
· Amber Haycock S10
· Eliza Humphrey S11
· Scarlett Humphrey S11
· Edun Rowe
· Rose Webb S6
· Maisie Summers-Newton S6
· Betsy Wizard (NSC / Arkansas Razorbacks)
Results for each swimmer
Bruce Dee
400m Freestyle Heats 5.23.24 PB and Final 5.23.27 BRONZE
100m Breaststroke Heats 1.25.77 PB and British Record. Final 1.26.57 4th
50m Butterfly Heats 34.02 PB and Final 34.15 GOLD
100m Freestyle Heats 1.10.24 and Final 1.09.98 4th
200m IM Heats 2.47.17 PB and Final 2.45.88 PB 4th
50m Freestyle 32.72 PB
Emilia Cieszcyczk
200m Backstroke 2.23.33
Amber Haycock
200m Freestyle 2.26.36
100m Backstroke 1.17.18
50m Freestykle Heats 30.25 and Final 29.61 PB 4th
400m Freestyle Heats 5.05.42
100m Freestyle Heats 1.05.32 and Final 1.05.04 6th
Eliza Humphrey*
200m Freestyle 2.38.54 PB
100m Backstroke 1.26.66 PB
50m Freestyle 33.93 PB
400m Freestyle Heats 5.31.04 PB and Final 5.35.60 8th
200m IM 3.02.19 PB
100m Breaststroke 1.37.64
100m Freestyle 1.16.28
Scarlett Humphrey*
100m Backstroke 1.23.39 PB and British Record
50m Freestyle 30.67 PB and British Record. Final 30.85 BRONZE
400m Freestyle Heats 5.34.15 and Final 5.26.42 PB and British Record 6th
200m IM 2.54.47
100m Breaststroke 1.32.02
100m Freestyle Heats 1.12.29 and Final 1.11.99 5th
Edun Rowe
200m Butterfly 2.13.00
Maisie Summers-Newton*
400m Freestyle Heats 5.25.31 and Final 5.25.55 BRONZE
200m IM Heats 2.59.75 and Final 2.58.34 SILVER
100m Breaststroke 1.32.68 and Final 1.32.98 BRONZE
Rose Webb
50m Backstroke 50.50
Betsy Wizard
200m Butterfly 2.20.76
100m Butterfly Heats 1.01.13 and B Final 1.01.89
100m Freestyle 59.06
*Maisie, Scarlett and Eliza all swam inside the nomination times for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Selections are being made this week and announcements will be made at the end of April.
Coach Sharp said “It has been a great week of racing for Team NSC. To have 9 athletes racing at these championships is a great advert for the club. For Maisie, Scarlett and Eliza to have set times inside the nomination times for the 2024 Paralympic Games is testament to their hard work and dedication to their sport. We now have to wait at see what the selectors will do before the announcement of the team at the end of April.