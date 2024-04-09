Northampton Swimming Club excel in London

NSC has swimmers racing as part of both the Olympic and Paralympic pathway. Swimmers on the Paralympic Pathway raced in the Multiclassification event. The lower the number the more severe the impairment

*Maisie, Scarlett and Eliza all swam inside the nomination times for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Selections are being made this week and announcements will be made at the end of April.

Coach Sharp said “It has been a great week of racing for Team NSC. To have 9 athletes racing at these championships is a great advert for the club. For Maisie, Scarlett and Eliza to have set times inside the nomination times for the 2024 Paralympic Games is testament to their hard work and dedication to their sport. We now have to wait at see what the selectors will do before the announcement of the team at the end of April.