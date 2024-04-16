Northampton Swimming Club athletes selected for European Championships

The European championships take place from 21st to 27th April 2024. NSC athletes that have been selected are Maisie Summers-Newton, Eliza Humphrey, Amber Haycock and Bruce Dee. Eliza, Amber and Bruce are all making their debuts at these championships whilst Maisie returns to these championships having previously raced in Dublin in 2018.

Director of Swimming and Head Coach Andy Sharp said "This is another great advert for the sport of swimming in Northampton. For the club to place 4 swimmers on another international team is great news. Maisie will add a cool head and experience to the team and suport the younger athletes. As a club we wish all 4 swimmers the very best and look forward to seeing them race!."