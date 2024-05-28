Northampton swimmers set for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games
Last week it was announced that Maisie Summers-Newton, Bruce Dee, Eliza Humphrey and Scarlett Humphrey were all selected to represent ParalympicsGB at the forthcoming Paris Paralympic Games. Selections were made from the results at the recent AquaticsGB championships that were held at the London Aquatic Centre in April.
Maisie is a multiple World, European, Commonwealth and Paralympic Champion and this will be her second Paralympic Games having competed in Tokyo where she won 2 gold medals in the SM6 200m Individual Medley and SB6 100m Breaststroke. For Bruce, Eliza and Scarlett this is their first Paralympic Games. Bruce, Eliza and Scarlett already have a small amount of international experience having raced at the European Championships in 2024 (Bruce and Eliza) and World Championships in 2022 and 2023 (Eliza 2022 and Scarlett 2022 and 2023).
Director of Swimming and Head Coach Andy Sharp said “This is a great achievement for all 4 athletes to race at these games. For Northampton Swimming Club to have 4 athletes on the team is a fantastic achievement. All 4 have grown up in Northamptonshire and have worked hard to achieve their goals. I would like to thank all the swimming teachers and coaches that have helped these athletes progress during their careers. To produce international athletes requires a huge amount of skill and dedication and it is a big team effort from all involved. We are all looking forward to the games and over the next 3 and a bit months are going to keep working hard and give it our best.”