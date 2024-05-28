Northampton swimmers set for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games

Top L to R Eliza and Scarlett Bottom L to R Bruce and Maisie

Northampton Swimming Club is proud to announce that four athletes from the club have been selected to represent ParalympicsGB at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Last week it was announced that Maisie Summers-Newton, Bruce Dee, Eliza Humphrey and Scarlett Humphrey were all selected to represent ParalympicsGB at the forthcoming Paris Paralympic Games. Selections were made from the results at the recent AquaticsGB championships that were held at the London Aquatic Centre in April.

Maisie is a multiple World, European, Commonwealth and Paralympic Champion and this will be her second Paralympic Games having competed in Tokyo where she won 2 gold medals in the SM6 200m Individual Medley and SB6 100m Breaststroke. For Bruce, Eliza and Scarlett this is their first Paralympic Games. Bruce, Eliza and Scarlett already have a small amount of international experience having raced at the European Championships in 2024 (Bruce and Eliza) and World Championships in 2022 and 2023 (Eliza 2022 and Scarlett 2022 and 2023).

