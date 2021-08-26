Northampton star Summers-Newton revels in 'absolutely insane' feeling as she lands Paralympic gold

Maisie Summers-Newton realises she has just struck gold, and broke the world record, in Tokyo

The teenager secured an impressive victory in the SM6 200m individual medley final on Thursday morning, breaking the world record in the process.

A product of Northampton Swimming Club, Summers-Newton produced a stunning performance to see off the challenge of Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko, having hit the front halfway through the race.

Former Wollaston School pupil Summers-Newton set a new world best time of 2:56.68, with Mereshko having to settle for silver and Germany's Verena Schott bronze. Summers-Newton's GB team-mate Ellie Simmonds was fifth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Channel 4 after the race, a delighted Summers-Newton said: "It’s just absolutely insane – I don’t have any words! I knew how badly I wanted it and put everything into it.

"When I saw how close they all were I just thought 'put your head down and go for it'.

"I just can’t believe I’ve got it.

"That’s my main race and I'm glad to get it over and done with. Two more races and then next season put in the grind again."

Maisie Summers-Newton enjoys her victory

Simmonds was a sporting idol of Summers-Newton, and the former Paralympic champion paid tribute to her GB team-mate.

"I was super relaxed, wasn't feeling the nerves and I'm quite happy with my time, to be fair," said Simmonds.