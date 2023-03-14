Northampton Saints player wins the Dickie Jeeps award...to the pride and delight of his family

Joseph Gaffan has received the very prestigious award from Cambridgeshire RFU and was awarded the trophy yesterday at Saffron Walden RFC before the club continued with another win for its 1XV unbeaten season 21/21.

The DoR of Saffron Walden and father of Joseph said “I’m obviously extremely proud of my son and the work he has put in to get him back into elite shape, but I’m also very proud that an ex Saffron Walden player has been awarded such a prestigious award. When you see his name mentioned alongside Fraser Dingwall, Rory Hutchinson, and Alex Cokes to name but a few, is very exciting to see where he will excel next in his career.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire RFU said: “Finally we are able to get Joseph Gaffan (Northampton Saints senior academy player) and Jon Evans (Cambridgeshire RFU Chairman) together and announce he is the recipient of this season’s 'Dickie Jeeps Award'.

Joseph Gaffan (Northampton Saints) and Jon Evans (Cambridgeshire RFU chairman)

“The highly prestigious trophy is awarded to the member of the Cambridgeshire rugby community who has been judged to have had an exceptional last 12 months, and we feel being awarded your first ever professional rugby contract with a premiership side as well as taking to the pitch wearing the red rose of England Rugby makes Joseph a worthy winner.

“The former Wendens Ambo Mini RFC and Saffron Walden Rugby Club player has fought exceptionally hard in recent years just to get back on the pitch after suffering a ruptured ACL, but thankfully he came through it even stronger and is now rightly seen as a bright young talent for the future.

“Congratulations Joseph from all at Cambridgeshire RFU.”