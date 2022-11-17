Bates was running at the second meeting of the British Athletics Cross Challenge series which was held at Tear Drop Lakes in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Representing England for her first Home Countries International, Bates raced to an impressive victory to win her first international for the combined U17/U20 Girls team to lead England to a team victory.

It meant she secured the prize money for her second series U20 win, together with two medals (England team gold & the UK cross U20 win) plus a home countries' winners shield.

Alice Bates in action for England at Milton Keynes on Saturday

Bates, who is a member of the Kettering Town Harriers, has been in superb form this season and went into the 5km race with high expectations despite it being first time in an England vest.

Bates was well in control for most of the race and with just over 1km to go she put in a significant injection of pace coming off the final steep descent.

She continued to push the pace over the final 300m and powered her way to her first international win, three seconds ahead of second-placed Beatrice Wood in 17:29 and Megan Harris in third (17:34).

Coach Shane Smith said: “Alice and I had decided to run the race a little differently from the opening British Athletics Cross Challenge race at Cardiff, and to sit in and test her closing pace in the final km.

Alice Bates (third from left) celebrates with her England team-mates in Milton Keynes

"This worked well, and I was very happy with the way she executed the race.

"She is growing in stature this winter and she has given herself every chance of nudging her way into the GB team if she continues her fine form at Liverpool."

Bates is next in action in the GB Juniors selection race at Liverpool next weekend, where places are up for grabs for the GB Juniors team to compete at the European XC Championships in Turin on December 11.

Also running at weekend were two Northampton School for Boys A level students, Alice Bennett and Abigail Thayanithy, who took part in the ESAA Cross Country Cup at Stowe School.