Northampton junior rowers making waves
Northampton Rowing club had its most successful junior weekend in its 48 year history at the Junior Inter Regional Trials at Peterborough last Sunday. The trials were to select crews from the Eastern region to represent it at the National Championships.
Cameron McKenzie Northampton School for Boys and Tom Bryan from Wellingborough School, competing in the double sculls event, showed outstanding form to win the final of the under 16 class. They beat very strong opposition from Cambridge, by over 6 seconds with Lea Rowing Club from North London came third a further 6 seconds back.
Earlier in the day Cameron McKenzie had powered away from the opposition to win the single sculls title. This was particularly impressive, with lightweight Cameron giving away about 15kgs to Evans from Rob Roy rowing club in Cambridge, with a winning margin of 2 lengths.
Charlotte Childs, a student at Northampton School for Girls, sadly failed to finish after a collision with the buoys while Surya Srinivasan who attends Bosworth Independent School finished 3rd in his heat and didn't progress to the final.
Northampton's juniors are really flying high on the National stage. Both Tom and Cameron have earned a place on Great Britain's under 16 training camp at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham later this month. This camp is part of the selection process for the GB under 16 match against France in July.
On top of this, 16 year old Teagan Smith of the Royal Latin School in Buckingham, has been invited to attend the under 19 trials at Easter, from which athletes will be selected to represent GB at Munich regatta and the European Championships in Poland.
Northampton RC is making its name as an up and coming club on the National Junior scene and is always looking to recruit future talent.