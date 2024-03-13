Northampton junior rowers making waves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton Rowing club had its most successful junior weekend in its 48 year history at the Junior Inter Regional Trials at Peterborough last Sunday. The trials were to select crews from the Eastern region to represent it at the National Championships.

Cameron McKenzie Northampton School for Boys and Tom Bryan from Wellingborough School, competing in the double sculls event, showed outstanding form to win the final of the under 16 class. They beat very strong opposition from Cambridge, by over 6 seconds with Lea Rowing Club from North London came third a further 6 seconds back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in the day Cameron McKenzie had powered away from the opposition to win the single sculls title. This was particularly impressive, with lightweight Cameron giving away about 15kgs to Evans from Rob Roy rowing club in Cambridge, with a winning margin of 2 lengths.

Cameron and Tom

Charlotte Childs, a student at Northampton School for Girls, sadly failed to finish after a collision with the buoys while Surya Srinivasan who attends Bosworth Independent School finished 3rd in his heat and didn't progress to the final.

Northampton's juniors are really flying high on the National stage. Both Tom and Cameron have earned a place on Great Britain's under 16 training camp at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham later this month. This camp is part of the selection process for the GB under 16 match against France in July.

On top of this, 16 year old Teagan Smith of the Royal Latin School in Buckingham, has been invited to attend the under 19 trials at Easter, from which athletes will be selected to represent GB at Munich regatta and the European Championships in Poland.