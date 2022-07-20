Northampton Handball Club’s women’s team promoted to top tier after winning regional league

A handball team from Northampton has been promoted to the top tier after securing their place as champions of a regional league.

Northampton Handball Club, who train at Moulton College, was set up in 2018 when it started with just a women’s team.

In 2018, the team won the women’s shield cup and following an extended break during the pandemic, the club bounced back stronger and the team went on to win the north and midlands league in the 2021/22 season, beating off competition from seven other regional teams.

Chair of the club Karolina Kotlowska said: “The women’s team recently have had success with back to back championship wins in the last two years in the regional leagues, which has led to them being promoted to the top of the English leagues to the premier league.

“Their hard work and dedication to the sport is increasing day by day and their successes are becoming visible.”

The team also competed in an invitational in Liverpool, where they finished second behind the Norway international team.

Since 2018 the club has grown rapidly and has since expanded to include a men’s team and a kids academy, which is for children under the age of 14.

Northampton Handball Club is always looking for new players to join.

During the Liverpool invitational, a girl who started at the kids academy, played in the women’s team.

Now the club is looking to expand further and show more people what the sport is all about.

Kirstina added: “The prime reason for the club’s success is spreading the love for the sport.

“Everyone is welcome at Northampton Handball club, of all ages.

“The kids academy is a great way for young ones to learn the game and hone their skills, especially with the sport becoming increasingly more popular in the area with primary schools even participating in the sport during school hours.

“We welcome new to handball individuals and experienced players, even after a long break from the sport.”