Golden girl... Ellie-Bea Thomas

Thomas, from Milton Malsor competed in the rhythmic gymnastics event on Wednesday (June 21) at the games, which are being staged in Berlin.

And the Lings Gymnastics Sports Academy athlete claimed a gold for the Special Olympics GB (SOGB) team.

CEO of SOGB Colin Dyer said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Ellie. This is a remarkable achievement, from an exceptional athlete and person.

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment.

"They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation.”

SOGB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities in the UK.

This year, it has 82 athletes representing 17 sports at the Games, the world’s largest inclusive sporting event in 2023 with more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing across 26 sports over nine days.

The Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games aims to achieve a permanent change of consciousness for an inclusive society, through the unified power of the Special Olympics movement and all athletes worldwide.

In doing so, it encourages that we can do so much more together than alone, and that we are ‘unbeatable together.’

The Special Olympics World Games is the largest inclusive sports event of 2023.

