Northampton Casuals RFC launches free taster sessions for a summer of love rugby

By Kath MiddleditchContributor
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:43 BST
Northampton Casuals RFC is supporting a new Rugby Football Union initiative to encourage girls aged 9-18 to get involved with the game this summer.

With a thriving under 12s, under 14s and newly formed under 16s girls teams, Northampton Casuals RFC is fast becoming a popular destination club for girls interested in playing rugby.

With England’s Red Roses currently positioned as the number one ranked side in the world, and with a home World Cup being hosted in this country next year, there is huge excitement and increased interest in women’s rugby union.

Those interested in giving rugby a go are welcome to attend Northampton Casuals RFC’s taster sessions over the summer months, which are free to attend and open to all abilities. The session details are:

Love Rugby sessions are at Northampton Casuals this summer
  • Under 12s – Thursday 20 June 6.30pm – 8pm
  • Under 14s – Thursday 27 June 6.30pm – 8pm
  • Under 16s – Thursday 4 July 6.30pm – 8pm

The first ten players to register for a place on a taster session will receive a free scrunchie, wristband and drawstring bag! To book contact Vickie: [email protected]

Coach of the girls section, Vickie Dillon-Davies commented: “Our Love Rugby taster sessions will be a great way for girls to get a taste of rugby over summer. They are suitable for complete newbies to rugby or more experienced players. We warmly welcome anyone interested in giving this great sport a go, to come along to Casuals and experience the team spirit and fun that rugby brings.”

Visit findrugby.com or www.northamptoncasualsrugby.co.uk for more information.

