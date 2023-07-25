News you can trust since 1931
Northampton boy wins Open Championship for Junior Racers

Jack Umney aged 13, from Northampton, has won the Open Championship for Junior Racers at Stand Lake Arena.
By Jodie StaffordContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

Jack Umney started racing at aged 11 and completed his first full year in 2022.

This is his second season and is already near the pop of the points list and has won the open championship for junior racers.

Jack Umney goes to Northampton International Academy and tries his best at school and still races every other weekend which doesn't affect his schooling.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Jack's dad works very hard to get the cars ready as we also have Alfie Umney who has just started Teen Streets.

