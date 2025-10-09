Northampton boxer Almada ready for Hall challenge as he steps for first international showdown

Mauro Almada and Rough and Ready coach Driton Muhaxheri

Northampton’s Mauro Almada tests himself against international opposition for the first time this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old from Rough and Ready ABC has been picked to represent the England select team against Ireland in Cannock on Sunday (Oct 12).

Almada is matched against Luke Hall at the Bar Sport venue.

Hall is based at the Olympic Boxing Club in Mullingar in Westmeath and has boxed for Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He represented his country at the European under-23 Championships in Sofia last October and coach Driton Muhaxheri says Almada is ready for a step up in class.

Almada has won 18 of 21 bouts and Muhaxheri said: “This is definitely the best opponent Mauro has faced so far.

“But right from the start Mauro has been matched with good people. He’s used to boxing people who are a step in front of him and this is the next step.

“This is the level Mauro will be boxing against in the NACs (National Amateur Championships) when they start next year so this is what he needs and he’s excited.

“He wants to show what he can do against an international.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almada has impressed so far, winning the Capitol and Ed Bilbey Box Cups in the space of nine days last year, and showing heavy hands.

He has handed most of his opponents counts.

Almada has been out of action since a points win in the NACs in March after he came close to forcing a stoppage by cutting his opponent with heavy shots.

To prepare for the English match, Almada has been sparring Ellis Panter, the former Great Britain amateur international who has recently made the switch to the professional boxing ranks.

Panter has a slick style that’s similar to his next opponent and Muhaxheri said: “Mauro knows he can’t stand off this kid and let him box he has to get his head on his chest and make him work and that’s what we are working on in the gym.”