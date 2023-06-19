The NN3X3 tournament, which will take place on Sunday, 16 July, is registered with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), with participating players and teams receiving an international classification.

The Racecourse basketball courts received a £278,000 makeover in Autumn last year following funding from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Sport England. The improvements saw a new surface with six colour coordinated 3x3 basketball courts, replacement basketball hoops and new floodlights which will allow players to play up until 9pm.

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “It’s great to see the popular Racecourse 3x3 courts receive recognition from an international sporting body, strengthening West Northamptonshire’s position as a place of sporting excellence.

“Basketball is accessible to a broad range of people and this tournament is a great opportunity for residents to get involved, participate and enjoy the sport as well as providing a great atmosphere for spectators to enjoy.

“I would encourage everyone to visit the courts and see what is on offer, and wish the best of luck to all competitors taking part.”

3×3 basketball is a variation of basketball played three-a-side, with one backboard played in a half-court setup. It has high energy, speed and performance and is the most popular urban team sport in the world.

Martin Spencer, Chairman of Basketball Northants, said: “I was delighted that WNC and Sport England supported this superb refurbishment which is now the centre of the outdoor basketball community in Northampton.

“There is hardly a minute in the day and evening when the courts are not used. Northampton can be proud of the only six 3x3 court, free to use public park facility in the country.”