New Zealand batter Tim Robinson returns for second Northants stint

Tim Robinson has returned to Northants for a second stint (Picture: Peter Short)

New Zealand batter Tim Robinson has signed up to play the remainder of the season for Northants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old right-hander has been recruited to play in the Metro Bank One Day Cup as well as the three remaining fixtures in the Rothesay County Championship.

Robinson, who played two Championship games for the County and three matches for the Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast in place of Matt Breetzke earlier in the summer, returns after international duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played two T20s for New Zealand in Harare, hitting an unbeaten 75 in the first encounter to help his side to a 21-run win over South Africa.

"I'm delighted to be returning to Northamptonshire," said Robinson, who arrived back in the UK last week.

"I really enjoyed my time with the group last time out so I can't wait to get going again."

The powerful batter showed glimpses of what he is capable of in his previous stint with the club without kicking on, and head coach Darren Lehmann is looking forward to his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tim will be around for us for the One Day Cup and the back end of the year which gives us some cover," said Lehmann.

"He's very talented and a good young player who has done well for New Zealand recently so hopefully he plays well for us when he gets his opportunity."

The Steelbacks begin their Metro Bank One Day Cup on Tuesday when they travel to Sedbergh to take on Lancashire in their group opener.