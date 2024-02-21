Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former undisputed world light-welterweight champion announced the news on social media, and revealed she will now be working with Sheffield-based trainer Grant Smith.

The split brings to an end a five-year partnership, with Cameron making the move to Manchester-based Moore after breaking from Shane McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions in 2019.

It proved to be a smart move for former King's Heath amateur Cameron.

Chantelle Cameron with Jamie Moore (left) and Nigel Travis after beating Katie Taylor in May

Under the guidance of Moore and assistant Nigel Travis she would become undispited world champion, and she also became the first professional fighter to beat Irish superstar Katie Taylor in an epic fight last May.

The Dublin rematch in November saw Taylor exact her revenge in a second pulsating fight, and that has proven to be the final bout in which Moore will be in Cameron's corner.

Both parties insist the move is an amicable one, with Cameron saying she felt she simply ‘needed to make a few changes’ as she moves on to the next stage of her career.

“I want to place on record my thanks and gratitude to Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis for everything they have done for me in my career," said Cameron, who has won 18 and lost one of her 19 professional fights.

Chantelle Cameron will now be trained by Grant Smith

"We have had an amazing run together, and I will always be grateful to them both. I love them both to pieces.

"But I just feel that for a number of reasons, I need to make a few changes for the benefit of my career going forward, just to freshen things up a little.

"I will now be trained by Grant Smith in Sheffield and I am excited for what lies ahead.

"But Jamie and Nigel will always have a special place in my heart. We have made some truly incredible memories together.”

And Moore, speaking to the Pro Boxing Fans YouTube channel, said: "We've just decided to go our separate ways.

"We haven't fallen out or anything like that. I wish her all the best. I'll always love her. We had a great ride together."

In their five years together, Moore trained Cameron for 11 fights, winning the forst 10 before that 3Arena loss to Taylor on points in November.

Cameron is still in negotiations for a trilogy fight with the ‘Bray Bomber’, and is confident the fight will go ahead.

She wrote on social media: "Waiting for the green light for the trilogy to be a go ahead. Both me and Katie Taylor have asked for the fight to happen as it’s 1-1.