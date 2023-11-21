New Northamptonshire Judo Club Take Medals At Nationals

Brand new Northamptonshire Judo club Makoto Judo Kwai take amazing result at the 2023 British Judo Council Closed Nationals.

3 players entered and 3 player won medal. Head coach Robert Solesbury said he is so proud of how far the club has come in such a short space of time.

Local Northamptonshire based Judo Club Makoto Judo Kwai who recently opened its doors in August takes amazing results at British Judo Council's Closed Nationals at The Arena Sports Kettering on Sunday 19th November.

First up was Dave in the over 100 kg 3rd and 4th Kyu (green to orange belt) division who recently earned his 4th Kyu orange belt to meet the minimum grade requirement for the competition.

After a tough category and this being Dave's first competition he earned himself Bronze. Next up was head coach Rob fighting in the Dan grade (black belt) under 100 kg category.

Rob fought through to earn himself silver. Last up was Paul in the Dan Grade Veterans (black belt over 35 year olds) over 100 kg category, Paul had the largest group of all to finally push through to earn gold. It was a great day with some great results especially given the Club's young age!

The club is run by head coach Rob 3rd Dan (3rd degree black) who took the plunge this year to set up on his own. It has been the life long dream of Rob to run his own club.

The club runs on Wednesday nights at Shutlanger Village Hall just south of Towcester. The club has sessions for kids aged 5 and up and adults from 16 and up.

Judo is a great sport for learning basic self defence, building confidence, getting fitter and making new friends. Makoto Judo Kwai has a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.