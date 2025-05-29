NCL SPECIAL: Stony lose top spot, ONs crumble against Kisl, Finedon on the up

Action from Rushden & Higham's 16-run Premier Division win over Geddington (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​Stony Stratford have lost top spot in the Northants Cricket League Premier Division after holding on for a draw at Oundle Town.

Harrison Craig top-scored with 55 as Oundle posted 214 for nine in their 50 overs, with Waseem Akram Jnr hitting 36 and Primesh Patel 34. For Stony, Anish Katechia took four for 58.

Former Somerset batter James Hildreth led his side's effort with 97 and they looked in good shape at 132 for four, but they ended up hanging on for the draw at 182 for nine, with the last pair seeing off the final 17 balls.

Conor Craig took five for 24.

​​Northants youngster Tiaan Louw blew away the tail to bowl Kislingbury Temperance to a 29-run win over Old Northamptonians.

Liam Gough hit 87 in Kisl’s 240 for nine, with Ben Swingler-Brown giving support with 30, while Archie Ingman claimed four for 47 for ONs.

The Billing Road side eased to 210 for six with Dilshan Kanchana making 43 and Shivasurya Arun Krishna 42, but they then lost four wickets for one run as Louw took four for 48 - including the final three wickets.​​​​​​

​​Finedon Dolben are up to second after they thumped Desborough Town by 165 runs.

The reigning champions were too strong for Borough, and there was only going to be one winner once they made 274 all out, with Ewan Cox hitting 97 and John Bowers 61.

Desborough opener Wayne Steed did his bit with the bat, hitting 42, but there was very little support forthcoming as they were bowled out for just 109.

Jack Fuller took four for 43, Edward Hodgson two for 14 and Mark Wolstenholme two for 23.

​​Peterborough Town are the new leaders after they cruised to victory against rock-bottom Kettering Town.

Hayatullah Niazi claimed six for 34 as Kettering, who have lost every game so far this season, were rushed out 120, with their top scorer being Mark Watkins who made 30 not out, while Charlie Court hit 29 - the pair at least lifting their side from 47 for six.

Posh then had no issues chasing down their target, as Josh Smith hammered an unbeaten 66 to see his side home at 122 for two.

​Overstone Park are third in One after they eased to a five-wicket sucess over Burton Latimer.

Luke Odell hit 50 and Chris Harrison 39 in Latimer's 202 all out, with Adam Davies, Luke Phipps and Alex Rennie all claiming two wickets apiece.

Former Northants man Harry Gouldstone then led the way with the bat, hitting 69 and Charles Sales made 41 as Overstone cruised to victory at 205 for five with 14 overs to spare.

Kunal Patel chipped in with 31, while Aidan Cunningham claimed a couple of wickets.

​Northampton Saints claimed a fourth win of the season to rise to third in Division Two, seeing off Rothwell Town by eight wickets.

​Oli Chamberlain once again shone with the ball for the Birchfield Road East side, snaring four 34 as Rothwell were dismissed for 180, mainly thanks to a stubborn 60 not out from opener Marc Jackson.

There were two wickets apiece for Jake Baldwin and Abdul Iais

Saints then cruised to victory as they eased to 181 for two in 33.1 overs, with Matteo Rapps hitting 68 not out and Liam Bligh an unbeaten 50.

Results

​Saturday, May 24

​Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town 109 all out (Wayne Steed 42, Jack Fuller 4-43) lost to Finedon Dolben 274 all out (Ewan Cox 97, John Bowers 61) by 165 runs

Kislingbury Temperance 240-9 (Liam Gough 87, Archie Ingman 4-47) beat Old Northamptonians 211 all out (D Kanchana 43, S Arun Krishna 42, Tiaan Louw 4-48) by 29 runs

Oundle Town 214-9 (Harrison Craig 55, Anish Katechia 4-58) drew with Stony Stratford 182-9 (James Hildreth 97, Conor Craig 5-24)

Peterborough Town 121-2 (Josh Smith 66no) beat Kettering Town 120 all out (Hayatullah Niazi 6-34) by eight wickets

Rushden and Higham Town 191 all out (C Ruwansiri 62, J Lees 4-50, M Tanzil 4-62) beat Geddington 175 all out (M Tanzil 57no, J Parker 46) by 16 runs

Division One: Brixworth 130-5 (Toby Cowley 43) beat Horton House 128 all out by five wickets

Loddington & Mawsley 109-4 beat Irthlingborough Town 108 all out (N Herbert 5-24) by six wickets

Overstone Park 205-5 (Harry Gouldstone 69, Charlie Sales 41) beat Burton Latimer 202 all out (L Odell 50) by five wickets

Thrapston 241-5 (Oliver Bennett 90, Haroon Rehman 53no) drew with Haddon 188-8 (Richard Whorton 71no, Neil Humphrey 50)

Weekley & Warkton 200 all out (James Smith 46, Josh Martin 44, Kyle Awbery 4-55) lost to Wellingborough Town 271-7 (Thomas Howes 101, James Howes 64rno) by 71 runs

Wollaston 236 all out (Ashton Musgrave 55, Veer Mangat 5-41) beat Peterborough Town IIs 141 all out (Kyle Medcalf 43, Callum Robertson 5-38) by 95 runs

Division Two: Brigstock 116-5 beat Wollaston IIs 115 all out (Harry Howell 4-38) by five wickets

Earls Barton 112-2 (C Ward 62no) beat Oundle Town IIs 111 all out (Josh Horspool 7-21) by eight wickets

Finedon Dolben IIs 78-9 (Will Hamilton 4-27) lost to Barby 361-4 (Will Hamilton 179, Will Sinclair 84) by 283 runs

Rothwell Town 180 all out (Marc Jackson 60no, Oli Chamberlain 4-34) lost to Northampton Saints 181-2 (Matteo Rapps 68no, Liam Bligh 50) by eight wickets

Stony Stratford IIs 191-7 (A Masroor 45, Z Gillies 5-55) beat Weldon 188 all out (F Glover 59, S Economon 50) by three wickets Wellingborough Indians 162-1 (C Satpute 65, A Panchal 53no) beat Brixworth IIs 160-9 by nine wickets

​

Division Three: Bold Dragoon 191 all out (Martin Wall 101) lost to Podington 275-5 (Charlie Saxby 136no, Tom Chambers 80) by 84 runs

Bowden 99 all out (Rahul Popat-Junior 4-21) lost to Overstone Park 100-1 by nine wickets Old 109 all out (Luke McAfee 7-26) lost to Great Houghton 178-8 (Archie Buglass 40) by 69 runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 123 all out (Kayan Ranina 48) beat Heyford 67 all out (Muhammad Maqsood 6-3) by 56 runs

Spencer Bruerne 55 all out (Aamir Butt 5-13) lost to Westcroft 88 all out (Jordan Moussa-Capel 4-22) by 33 runs

Sun Hardingstone 145-6 (James Hill 92) beat Wellingborough OGs 142 all out (Faz Shah 44) by four wickets

Division Four: Carrib United 117 all out (Sunny Patel 4-19) lost to Wellingborough Indians IIs 200-8 (Sunny Patel 58) by 83 runs

Great Oakley 225-9 (Henry Buckner 71, Ryan Bell 44) lost to S & L Corby 227-7 (Ryan Alderson 157no) by three wickets

New Bradwell 125-1 (Kieran Lampard 70) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIs 124 all out by nine wickets

Northampton Saints IIs 224-7 (Jacob Peaks 57, M Ahmed 42) beat Thurleigh 223 all out (A Milne 74, Jacob Peaks 4-40) by three wickets

Olney Town 130-1 (Richard Beardshaw 75no) beat Cogenhoe 129 all out by nine wickets St Crispin & Harlestone 111-3 (Jaywin Solomons 47) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 100 all out (Steven Smith 4-5) by seven wickets

Division Five: Bedford 99 all out (Aaron Nicholson 6-26) lost to Finedon Dolben IIIs 103 all out (Nishant Patel 5-37) by four runs

Bugbrooke 222-8 (Harry Penberthy 154no, Martin Prowse 4-47) lost to Loddington & Mawsley IIs 223-9 (Scott Ramsay 100, Jon Marsh 44) by one wicket

Burton Latimer IIs 277-6 (Paul Harris 107no, Alex Berry 77) beat Raunds Town 89 all out (Adam Boss 4-28) by 188 runs

Kettering Town IIs 173 all out (B Billington 45, M Mohan 4-35) lost to Long Buckby 175-7 (N Anandan 45, B Kang 4-33) by three wickets

Wellingborough Town IIs 197 all out (Sami Amiri 65) lost to North Crawley 219-5 (Anup Ghosh 52, John Collings 43) by 22 runs

Willoughby 97 all out lost to MK Air 251 all out (V Kumar 105, A Tigdoli 44, M Fell 5-35) by 154 runs

Division Six: Barby IIs 227 all out (Chey Manzella 77, Adam Shay 43, Devansh Kumawat 4-18) beat Overstone Park IIIs 226 all out (Morgan Fisher 94) by one run

Geddington IIs 164-2 (Bradley Armer 72, Ben Cox 41) beat Weekley & Warkton IIs 161 all out (Tom Ablitt 76) by eight wickets

Mears Ashby 112-4 (Alex Skerrett 45no) beat Desborough Town IIs 110 all out (Naseem Yaqub 4-18) by six wickets

S & L Corby IIs 68 all out (Deepak Ravikumar 4-14) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 241-7 (Simon Chapman 82, Jeet Patel 75no) by 173 runs

Towcestrians 253 all out (Matt Woods 72, Matthew Hampson 40, Jasdev Singh Lal 4-53) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 128 all out (Wesley Steenkamp 4-37) by 125 runs

Westcroft IIs 214-4 beat Thrapston IIs 212 all out by six wickets

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs 126-7 (Colin Wayman 56, Athiq Thamby 4-19) beat Old IIs 123 all out (David Middleditch 46, Matthew Afford 5-22) by three wickets

Haddon IIs 162-1 (Jason Helmn 82no) beat New Bradwell IIs 161 all out by nine wickets Horton House IIs 212-8 (Finn Herrington 100no) beat Rushton 211 all out (Cameron Thompson 77, Geoff Thompson 51, Elliot Cantrell 5-14) by two wickets

Irthlingborough Town IIs 232-9 (Dean Czyz 62, Om Patel 4-52) beat Irchester 171 all out (Shane Bicknell 66no, Mark Brown 4-31) by 61 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 254-3 (Phillip Coward 106no, Muzamil Baba 50, Graham Smart 46, Harsh Malik 45) beat Bowden IIs 243 all out (Daniel Wenlock 67, Ryan Wilson 61, Karl Pollard 42) by 11 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 94 all out lost to Yelvertoft 375-7 (Satya Sanikommu 217) by 281 runs

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 159 all out (Jordan Shingler 61, Jay Singh 6-20) lost to Dunchurch & Bilton 165-3 (Leslin Augustine 55no, Veera Brahma Sravan Kumar Ongole 54no) by seven wickets

Gretton 157-9 (Brodie Robertson 4-49) beat Olney Town IIs 136 all out (Matt Bacon 73) by 21 runs

North Crawley IIs 226-7 (K Singh 67, S Bala 44) lost to Brixworth IIIs 227-9 (Mark Stanbridge 56, R Mistry 4-35) by one wicket

Podington IIs 108 all out (Andy Heather 6-10) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 165 all out (Gavin Mobley 50) by 57 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIs 172 all out (A Houlden 49, R Kapugeekiyana 45) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 152 all out (A Patel 4-12) by 20 runs

Westcroft IIIs 206-9 (R Horspool 4-56) beat Earls Barton IIs 202-5 (J Ford 78, R Horspool 43) by one wicket

Division 10: Grange Park 203-9 (R Kizhakkeveetil 51, R Pinnington 50) beat Weekley & Warkton IIIs 163 all out (W Turner 96) by 40 runs

Long Buckby IIs 160 all out (Sachin Mathivanan 4-38) lost to Kettering Town IVs 166 all out (Guiseppe Massimo 43, Connor Watkins 4-52) by six runs

Division 14: S & L Corby IVs 143 all out lost to Thrapston IVs 194-8 (Steven Walker 67) by 51 runs

South Northants Cricket League

​Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions 176-6 (Danyal Sadiq 84) beat Syresham 174-9 (Ben Curley 46, Saim Hussain 4-14) by four wickets

Byfield 143 all out (Billy Adkins 41, Adil Hussain 5-14) lost to Wroxton 186-9 (Zulfiqar Hussain 40no) by 43 runs

Evenley 116-2 (Callum Jones 44no) beat Finmere 112 all out (Deepak Sahagal 47, Jeremy Backon 5-22) by eight wickets

Kings Sutton 87-5 (Brody Chequer 54no, Harry Heritage 4-12) lost to Thornborough by 10 wickets

Woodford Halse 74 all out (Alex Beaumont-Dark 8-10) lost to Sibford 77-1 by nine wickets

XLC Print Studios Division One: Bodicote 121-4 (Darren Wyatt 76no) beat Evenley IIs 119 all out by six wickets

Chipping Warden 139-2 (S Jones 70no) beat Wicken 135 all out (J Coyne 5-20) by eight wickets

Hanslope 163-9 (Matthew Wyeth 56) beat Wardington 146 all out (Chris Williams 46) by 17 runs

Maids Moreton 136-8 (David Wise 47) lost to Great Northampton 279-5 (Renjith Remesh 102no, Jibin Augustine 64, Akhil Joseph 60) by 143 runs

Printers 117 all out lost to Castlethorpe 137 all out (Ben Nightingale 56) by 20 runs

Division Two: Crown 245-7 (Abdul Rahim 113, Sumit Ganju 44, Param Singh 42) beat Byfield IIs 220 all out (Josh Eyles 51, Paul Wills 48) by 25 runs

Great Northampton IIs 271-9 (Jacob B 69, Pranav Pavithran 63) beat Woodford Halse IIs 227-8 (Danish Ali Mehboob 84no, Tom Wise 58) by 44 runs

Preston Bissett 170-8 lost to Wroxton IIs 267-8 (Jignesh Patel 99no, Arslan Cheema 49) by 97 runs

Syresham IIs v Brackley IIIs - Syresham conceded

Thornborough IIs 145 all out lost to Banbury Lions IIs 208-7 (F Ahmed 66, S Sami 58no, J Bridger 4-31) by 63 runs​

Wednesday, May 21

​Northants Cricket League

Women's Midweek League: Brixworth 144-3 (Anna Guest 37rno, Dani Austin 37rno, Maisie Harte 35rno) beat Finedon Dolben 129-2 (Alexis Dohnalek 41rno, Taylor Armitage 35rno, Eleanor Johnson 20no) by 15 runs

Geddington 94-5 (Jayne Scott 2-24) lost to Thrapston Yellow 97-0 (Beth Talbot 35rno, Angelina Beetson35no) by seven wickets

Horton Red 114-2 (Eryn Currie 35rno) beat Kettering Town 113-3 (Charlotte Bennett 35rno, Keira Potter 2-20) by five wickets

Irthlingborough Town 56-5 (D Bennett Sulsh 3-15) beat Horton House Blue 55 all out (A Ayling 2-6, A Nunley 2-13) by two wickets

Northampton Saints 136-4 (Isla Gray 37rno, Amelia Flaunty 2-14) beat Overstone Park 59 all out by 77 runs

Thrapston Green 128-2 (T Foster 35rno, E Brown 28no, H Pack 26) beat Haddon 124-4 (K Joss 35rno, E Newbould 35rno, E Brown 2-14) by five wickets

Fixtures

​Saturday, May 31

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Geddington v Desborough Town; Kettering Town v Rushden and Higham Town; Kislingbury Temperance v Oundle Town; Old Northamptonians v Finedon Dolben; Stony Stratford v Peterborough Town

Division One: Brixworth v Overstone Park; Burton Latimer v Thrapston; Haddon v Wollaston; Horton House v Irthlingborough Town; Peterborough Town IIs v Weekley & Warkton; Wellingborough Town v Loddington & Mawsley

Division Two: Barby v Brixworth IIs; Finedon Dolben IIs v Rothwell Town; Northampton Saints v Brigstock; Oundle Town IIs v Wellingborough Indians; Weldon v Earls Barton; Wollaston IIs v Stony Stratford IIs

Division Three: Bold Dragoon v Old; Great Houghton v Spencer Bruerne; Overstone Park IIs v Old Northamptonians IIs; Podington v Heyford; Wellingborough OGs v Bowden; Westcroft v Sun Hardingstone

Division Four: Carrib United v Great Oakley; Old Northamptonians IIIs v Northampton Saints IIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone; S & L Corby v New Bradwell; Thurleigh v Olney Town; Wellingborough Indians IIs v Cogenhoe

Division Five: Bugbrooke v Wellingborough Town IIs; Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs; Long Buckby v Willoughby; MK Air v Burton Latimer IIs; North Crawley v Kettering Town IIs; Raunds Town v Bedford

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs v Overstone Park IIIs; Mears Ashby v Geddington IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IIs v Westcroft IIs; Stony Stratford IIIs v Barby IIs; Thrapston IIs v S & L Corby IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIs v Towcestrians

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs; Irchester v Rushton; Irthlingborough Town IIs v Kettering Town IIIs; New Bradwell IIs v Great Houghton IIs; Old IIs v Horton House IIs; Yelvertoft v Haddon IIs

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs v Podington IIs; Burton Latimer IIIs v Braunston Paddox; Dunchurch & Bilton v North Crawley IIs; Earls Barton IIs v Wellingborough OGs IIs; Gretton v Westcroft IIIs; Olney Town IIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIs

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs v St Michaels; Heyford IIs v Stony Stratford IVs; Rothwell Town IIs v Isham; St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs v MK Air IIs; Wollaston IIIs v Carrib United IIs

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs v Grange Park; Kettering Town IVs v Horton House IIIs; Towcestrians IIs v Long Buckby IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Bold Dragoon IIs; Wellingborough Town IIIs v Oundle Town IIIs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave v Mears Ashby IIs; Brigstock IIs v St.Crispin & Harlestone IVs; Northampton Saints IIIs v Geddington IIIs; Sun Hardingstone IIs v Weldon IIs; Thrapston IIIs v Raunds Town IIs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs v Pytchley; Great Oakley IIs v Barby IIIs; Haddon IIIs v Dunchurch & Bilton IIs; S & L Corby IIIs v Stony Stratford Vs; Spencer Bruerne IIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIIs

Division 13: Isham IIs v Bugbrooke IIIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIIs v Burton Latimer IVs; Northampton Saints IVs v Brixworth IVs; Old IIIs v Wellingborough OGs IIIs; Willoughby IIs v Towcestrians IIIs

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs v Bowden IIIs; Horton House IVs v Thrapston IVs; Kettering Town Vs v S & L Corby IVs; Old Northamptonians Vs v Yelvertoft IIs; Overstone Park IVs v Great Oakley IIIs

Division 15: Barby IVs v Weldon IIIs; Grange Park IIs v Barton Seagrave IIs; Haddon IVs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs; MK Air IIIs v Wellingborough Indians IIIs; Rushton II sv Spencer Bruerne IIIs

South Northants League

Lord Cricket Balls Premier Division: Evenley v Kings Sutton; Sibford v Banbury Lions; Syresham v Byfield; Thornborough v Woodford Halse; Wroxton v Finmere

XLC Studios Division One: Bodicote v Printers; Castlethorpe v Wicken; Chipping Warden v Hanslope; Great Northampton v Evenley IIs; Wardington v Maids Moreton

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs v Wroxton IIs; Brackley IIIs v Thornborough IIs; Byfield IIs v Syresham IIs; Preston Bissett v Great Northampton IIs; Woodford Halse IIs v Crown

​

Tuesday, January 3

Northants Cricket League

T20 Cup & Plate Central Group: Earls Barton v Sun Hardingstone; Haddon v Overstone Park; Northampton Saints v Brixworth; Spencer Bruerne v MK Air; St Crispin & Harlestone v Bugbrooke; Stony Stratford IIs v Horton House; Wollaston v Great Houghton

T20 Cup & Plate Central Group: Burton Latimer v Irthlingborough Town; Finedon Dolben IIs v Wellingborough Indians; Great Oakley v Weldon; Kettering Town IIs v Thrapston; Old v Isham; Wellingborough Town v Loddington & Mawsley​

Wednesday, June 4

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Brixworth v Kettering Town; Geddington v Haddon; Irthlingborough Town v Finedon Dolben; Northampton Saints v Thrapston Yellow; Overstone Park v Horton House Blue; Thrapston Green v Old