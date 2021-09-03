Moulton College set to host Throws Fest

Top local athlete Lily Carlaw will be in action when Moulton College hosts Throws Fest this weekend

The England Throws Camp Throws Fest will be staged at Moulton College tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday.

The Throws Fest includes an U18 international Competition featuring representation from England, Scotland, Wales, and Loughborough University.

Top international athletes will be competing including Lawrence Okoye in discus - the current British champ who just competed in Tokyo - and multiple Commonwealth athlete Nick Percy also in discus.

There will also be local interest after Lily Carlaw, who attends Southfield School in Kettering, was selected for the England team in both discus and shot.

Throws Fest is designed as a celebration of throwing and is a great spectator event with grandstands on top of the action, music, food and merchandise.

The event incorporates all ages and abilities with a mixture of elite, U18 international and open competitions.