Meet Northampton's rising discus star Moyo Stumpenhusen...6ft 5ins at the age of 14 and ranked number one in the UK

Mason trophy Discus winner and new club record and personal best and ranked number 1 in UK performance

I remember the day well, I was coaching my throwers group, and this tall powerful young athlete who was running on the track ran past the Discus cage, I thought to myself this kid isn't no runner, he's got potential to be a great thrower. So in a instant I called out to him.

Hey lad stop there, you fancy throwing the Discus ? Yeah he called out, he went back to his running coach and told him he was going to try the Discus because a coach had asked him.

So that's where it all started and we haven't looked back since.

Two years on and Moyo is currently ranked No1 in the UK for the U15 Boys Discus, setting a new club record as well as being ranked No 14 in the shot put.

That has come about because of his hard work and dedication that he has put in to his training regime.

This year alone he has won numerous championships, double county Discus and Shot put champion, Schools County champion, Mason trophy champion and he has qualified for the English schools athletics championships which are being held in Birmingham on June 30th -1st July.

Being Moyo’s coach, I spoke to him like I do with all my other athletes about our goals for the season ahead, English schools athletics championships was the goal for this season, and finishing in the the top 5 ranked in the UK for his age group, we have achieved those goals already, and we are happy with the process and the progression that has already been made in getting him to where he is.

The goal for next season is for the English schools athletics championships along with the national championships and to be representing England U17 at International level.Moyo is supported by his proud parents and two sisters who have given him their full support to him on his journey, along with his teammates at his Club.

Moyo is part of a group of athletes that train at Moulton athletics club under head throws coach Ray Mckenna, Lucy Marshall-Herrington and Al Nisbet.

The throwing group have been very successful this season already with many county champions, as well has contributing to Rugby and Northampton Athletics club success in the upper and lower age groups within the athletics league.

