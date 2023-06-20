Meet Ebuka Nwokejil, Northampton's athletics rising superstar who is breaking national records

In the realm of 100m sprints, Ebuka has soared to unparalleled heights. Boasting a personal best time of 10.56 seconds, he sits at the pinnacle of the UK Ranking for the Under-17 Men's category, placing him at an impressive 2nd position according to Power of 10, the official ranking system.

This achievement alone is a testament to Ebuka's exceptional speed and agility.

Not content with dominating the 100m, Ebuka has also made a strong impression in the 200m sprints. With a personal best time of 20.59 seconds, he secures a commendable 3rd position in the UK Ranking for the Under-17 Men's category. His versatility and prowess in both short-distance events solidify his position as a rising star in British athletics.

EBUKA NWOKEJI

Ebuka's talents extend far beyond the national stage. In the European Ranking for the Under-18 Men's 100m category, he currently holds an impressive 6th position, a testament to his outstanding abilities. This international recognition serves as further evidence of his potential to make a significant impact on the global athletics scene. Furthermore, Ebuka's extraordinary performances have opened doors to prestigious competitions.

His outstanding times in the 100m and 200m events have means that he has met the qualifying time in the U18 Commonwealth Games, where he will have the opportunity to showcase his skills and represent his country at the highest level, if selected.

In addition to his impressive rankings and international prospects, Ebuka has left a trail of broken records in his wake.

Throughout this year, he has shattered numerous long-standing records in his school and athletics clubs, a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence. Let's delve into the highlights of his most recent achievements:

EBUKA NWOKEJI

* On 17th June 2023, at the U20 National Championship, Ebuka claimed a silver medal in the under-20 event, surpassing athletes older than him, ranging from 17 to 19 years of age. His remarkable time of 10.64 seconds solidified his position as a genuine force to be reckoned with in the sprinting world.

* On 10th June 2023, at the Northamptonshire School County competition, Ebuka made history by breaking a record that had stood since 1979. His lightning-fast time of 10.5 seconds shattered the previous 100m record, which had remained untouched for an astonishing 43 years.

* Continuing his record-breaking spree, on 10th May 2023, at the South Northamptonshire School District (Intermediate boys U17) competition, Ebuka obliterated a district record that had stood for 36 years. Crossing the finish line in just 10.7 seconds, he left a lasting mark on the history of athletics in the region.

