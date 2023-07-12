Medal Haul for Team Northampton Martial Arts at successful trip to Coventry

The Northampton Martial Arts students competed in the ECKA Cup - a kickboxing tournament made up of various clubs striving to win the overall team cup.

The team led by Coach Paul Francis fought to success in individual divisions, walking away with 14 Gold medals, 7 Silver medals and 1 Bronze medal

The small team were very close to becoming overall cup winners, however finished 2nd place out of all participating teams, to the hosting Coventry team by only two points.

Coach Paul (far right) with his Northampton Martial Arts team

Coach Paul Francis: "I am very proud of each and every one of our fighters who performed brilliantly. Some of our team were first time competitors, and have proven themselves as worthy fighters with a bright future."