News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Medal Haul for Team Northampton Martial Arts at successful trip to Coventry

A squad of 12 fighters from Northampton Martial Arts travelled to Coventry at the weekend to compete, and had a good sweep of prizes.
By Pauk FrancisContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read

The Northampton Martial Arts students competed in the ECKA Cup - a kickboxing tournament made up of various clubs striving to win the overall team cup.

The team led by Coach Paul Francis fought to success in individual divisions, walking away with 14 Gold medals, 7 Silver medals and 1 Bronze medal

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The small team were very close to becoming overall cup winners, however finished 2nd place out of all participating teams, to the hosting Coventry team by only two points.

Coach Paul (far right) with his Northampton Martial Arts teamCoach Paul (far right) with his Northampton Martial Arts team
Coach Paul (far right) with his Northampton Martial Arts team
Most Popular

Coach Paul Francis: "I am very proud of each and every one of our fighters who performed brilliantly. Some of our team were first time competitors, and have proven themselves as worthy fighters with a bright future."

If anyone is interested in joining Northampton Martial Arts who are based in the Weston Favell area of Northampton, they offer free taster sessions. You can book online or by contacting 07988 619159.

Related topics:CoventryNorthampton