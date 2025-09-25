McManus admits Foxes are the example to follow as Northants endure 'disappointing day'

Northants stand-in skipper Lewis McManus

Stand-in skipper Lewis McManus admitted day one of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash against champions Leicestershire at Wantage Road was 'another disappointing day' for Northants as the visitors racked up 392 for seven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McManus, captaining the team in the absence of the injured Luke Procter, was happy with the effort and application of his players, but admitted they 'didn't excecute' their plans or skills well enough.

Without the likes of Procter, Ben Sanderson or Liam Guthrie, it was an inexperienced attack as seamer Ben Whitehouse and spinner Nirvan Ramesh were given further starts, while all-rounder Stephen van der Merwe and batter Arush Buchake were handed first-class debuts for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a rare red ball appearance for fast bowler George Srimshaw.

Stephen Eskinazi was the star man for the visitors, hitting 150 not out, and Leicestershire were on top throughout after a blistering start that saw them put on 70 for the first wicket inside 12 overs, before Sol Budinger fell for 44 from just 31 balls.

For Northants, there were two wickets apiece for Scrimshaw and Rob Keogh, and McManus said: "I think the effort was there to execute, to a plan. I think, if we're honest, we didn't execute as well as we would like to, or what we know we can do.

"So, I think to concede nearly 400 runs in the day is not where we want to be as a club and as a unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So yeah, it's another disappointing day for us, but another learning experience for us and plenty of work for us to do this off season."

The tone was perhaps set for Northants when Rishi Patel was dropped off the first ball of the day, Saif Zaib spilling the chance at slip off the bowling of Justin Broad.

“It doesn't set us off in the right manner," admitted McManus. "And unfortunately, that's happened a little bit too often, not necessarily a dropped catch, but just starting the game on the back foot.

"I think we're actually a very strong side once we get ahead of the game, but we go very tentatively into the first day of a game, unfortunately, at the moment, and that's something that we need to address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it's not trying to do anything too spectacular. It's just about doing the basics for longer which, unfortunately we're not doing at the moment."

Although Leicestershire had the better of the opening day, McManus is confident Northants will be capable of getting the runs on the board to stay in with a chance of winning the game.

“It feels like a good batting pitch, to be honest," said the Northants skipper.

"It looks green, and I wondered if they would have a bowl on it, seeing the green grass, but it's actually a really nice covering of thin grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, it's actually just maybe giving it a bit of carry, if anything, but it's been a good batting pitch.

"So, it's about us again, doing the basics well for long enough, batting long periods of time, and trying to get as close to them as possible, if not pass them and try and dominate this game and win it towards the back end of day four.”

McManus also had words of praise for the Foxes, who clinched the title with a game to spare last week, and their attacking intent.

And he said they are an example for Northants to learn from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's why they are where they are in the league," said McManus. "They're playing a positive brand of cricket and they're doing the basics really well, and that's where we have to get to.

"There's no sugar coating that, we've fallen short in this format consistently this year, which is really disappointing given the personnel we know we've got and things that the coach has put in place for us.

"That's up to us as a playing group. We haven't done that. So this off-season is a big one for us."

Day two is due to start at the County Ground at 10.30am on Thursday.

Quotes courtesy of Jeremy Blackmore